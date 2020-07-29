2021 Tour de France moved forward to avoid Tokyo Olympics clash

The start of next year's Tour de France has been brought forward by a week to avoid clashing with the men's road race at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said.
The 2021 Tour will begin on June 26 and end on July 18, six days before the start of the Mount Fuji road race. It was originally scheduled to begin on July 2 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
The Tokyo Games were scheduled to take place from July 24-Aug 9 this year but have been postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With the Tokyo Olympic Games being held from July 23 to Aug 8 2021, the dates of several events have been adapted," the UCI said in a statement unveiling its calendar for the season.
"It is of note that to avoid an overlapping of the Olympic road cycling races (July 24, 25 and 28) with the Tour de France (initially envisaged for July 2-25), the French stage race will finish on July 18, the weekend before the first weekend of the Olympics."
The UCI also said the Tour of California and the RideLondon-Surrey Classic would not be a part of its new calendar, which consists of 35 events.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
rainyday
Its kind of cute that one event which is likely going to be cancelled is going to some effort to avoid conflicting with another event that is likely going to be cancelled.
Larr Flint
Well, I think Tour de France should be Tour around the France not tour around the world. What Mount Fiji has to do with race?
rainyday
The reference to the Mount Fujii race was a reference to the Olympic event, not the Tour de France.
Monty
Tour de France is not interesting anymore.
Too many drivers take doping.
John Beara
You just didn't write this... don't you.