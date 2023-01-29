Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian Open Tennis
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, left, and Katerina Siniakova hold their trophy aloft after defeating Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the women's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
tennis

Czech pair beat Japanese duo to win Australian Open doubles for 7th major title

MELBOURNE, Australia

Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women's doubles title on Sunday.

It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles title by the Czech pair, who broke their Japanese opponents in each of the first games of the sets.

The Czech players won last year's Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles titles.

Aoyama and Shibahara were appearing in their 10th final together and first at a Grand Slam tournament.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

