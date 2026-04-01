Czech Republic beats Denmark on penalties to reach World Cup

Czech Republic players celebrate after the penalty shoot out in Prague

soccer

Michal Sadilek's penalty sent the Czech Republic to the World Cup as they beat Denmark in a shootout in Prague on Tuesday following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

The Czechs will play their first World Cup since 2006, facing Mexico, South Africa and South Korea in Group A of the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July.

Tomas Chory and Tomas Soucek also scored for the Czechs in the shootout while Ladislav Krejci was denied by Danish goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

For the visitors, Christian Eriksen was the only shootout scorer while Rasmus Hojlund hit the crossbar, Anders Dreyer was denied by goalkeeper Matej Kovar and Mathias Jensen fired over the crossbar.

On the chilly night in Prague, Pavel Sulc opened the score for the Czechs with a fine volley into the top corner three minutes into the game after the Danish defence had cleared a corner in his direction.

Denmark levelled in the 72nd minute when Mikkel Damsgaard's free kick found Joachim Andersen in the box ready with a glancing header.

Czech skipper Krejci gave the hosts the lead again in the 100th minute as he picked up a ball knocked down by Soucek in a goalmouth scramble following Vladimir Coufal's cross.

His shot was deflected into the net by Danish defender Alexander Bah.

But Denmark levelled again in the 111th minute when substitute Kasper Hogh headed home Eriksen's corner six minutes after coming onto the pitch.

In the play-off semi-finals last week, the Czechs beat Ireland on penalties while Denmark breezed past North Macedonia 4-0.

But they had a hard time beating the Czech defence as the hosts parked the bus after the quick opening goal, defending with ten men.

Rasmus Hojlund had his low shot cleared by Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar who also forced Gustav Isaksen's curling free kick over the crossbar.

The hosts were a threat on the break but Lukas Provod tipped the ball past Hermansen and his right post.

The rest of the match was very much in the same vein with Denmark pushing and missing or finding Kovar's arms, while the hosts often resorted to blindly clearing the ball.

© 2026 AFP