Martin Muzik of Czech Republic celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the ninth inning of the first round Pool B game between the Czech Republic and China at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
baseball

Czech Republic beats China 8-5 in World Baseball Classic

TOKYO

Martin Muzik hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning and the Czech Republic beat China 8-5 on Friday in the World Baseball Classic.

The Czech Republic overcame a 5-4 deficit in the ninth, with Filip Smola adding an RBI single in the team's first game in Group A.

Matej Mensik also homered for the Czechs, connecting in the third. Marek Minarik was the winner, closing with 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Hai Cheng Gong took the loss as China dropped to 0-2. It lost 8-1 to Japan on Thursday.

The all-amateur Czech team has had fun in Japan. A few of the players even went surfing in the run-up to the tournament during games in Miyazaki in southwestern Japan.

“We're enjoying the Japanese stay,” player Marek Chlup said. “At Miyazaki, some players swam.”

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

