APTOPIX Saudi Arabia Dakar Rally
Driver Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz compete during the stage two, day One, of the Dakar Rally with start in Bisha and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
sports

Dakar Rally defending champ Sainz flips in the dunes and is an hour behind

0 Comments
BISHA, Saudi Arabia

Defending champion Carlos Sainz was nearly an hour off the pace in the Dakar Rally after his car flipped in the Saudi Arabia dunes on Sunday.

Local driver Yazeed Al Rajhi led the race at the mandatory evening rest stop north of Bisha on the nearly 1,000-kilometer second stage, which started early Sunday and finishes late Monday.

But his lead was only 79 seconds over five-time champion Nasser Al-Attiyah.

Sainz was within five minutes of the leaders after more than 200 kilometers, but his Ford Raptor turned upside down in the dunes at 327 kilometers. Teammate Mitch Guthrie helped Sainz right the car after 20 minutes but broken rear parts were left behind and Sainz limped to the rest area at 620 kilometers, more than 59 minutes behind.

Another title contender who suffered was Sebastien Loeb, who won this stage last year. The Frenchman broke down with fan issues at 409 kilometers and arrived more than 32 minutes back.

Al-Attiyah led Al Rajhi by four minutes in the early going but Al Rajhi turned the tables about 350 kilometers in and held on.

Sweden's Mattias Ekstrom was running third, nine minutes back. He was the only driver within 10 minutes of Al Rajhi.

First stage winner Seth Quintero was 48 minutes back.

Australian rider Daniel Sanders continued to set the pace in the motorbike class, even after starting at the back from winning the first stage.

Racing a different course to the cars, Sanders was only 40 seconds ahead of American titleholder Ricky Brabec.

Ross Branch, second last year, lost some time but was still third.

The 48-hour chrono stage was introduced last year, sending racers into the desert overnight with minimal team help. What organizers call “the quintessential rally-raid experience” was the stage in which Al Rajhi's car somersaulted and he was forced to abandon the 2024 race.

The stage resumes at dawn on Monday.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

