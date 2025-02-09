England edge France in Six Nations thriller

Key try: England's Elliot Daly goes over a minute from time as England beat France 26-25 in the Six Nations at Twickenham

By Julian GUYER

Elliot Daly's try a minute from time helped England to a thrilling 26-25 Six Nations win over France at a rainswept Twickenham on Saturday.

Fin Smith, starting his first test at fly-half but playing like a seasoned No 10, then added the clinching conversion following the veteran replacement's score for a win that eased the pressure on beleaguered England coach Steve Borthwick.

France were 25-19 ahead with just six minutes left when winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored his second try after England replacement Fin Baxter powered over for a try which Fin Smith converted following two missed goal-kicks from Marcus Smith.

England's victory ended a run of seven straight defeats by major nations, a sequence notable for the team's lack of composure in the closing stages.

But with Fin Smith pulling the strings in style, England kept their cool late before 32-year-old Daly, who had only been on the field for three minutes, went over in front of a capacity crowd of more than 81,000.

"I'm delighted for the players and happy for the supporters who are always magnificent behind this team," Borthwick told ITV.

"You want things to happen instantly. This England team is going to be a good England team and there's a lot of talent," he added after they bounced back from last week's 27-22 loss to champions Ireland in their tournament opener. "The ceiling is so high and what you've got to do is keep working hard."

France, huge favorites to beat England after their 43-0 rout of Wales last week, dominated territory and possession in the first half.

Yet with normally reliable goal-kicker Thomas Ramos off target and Les Bleus dropping passes, they turned round level at 7-7.

"We can only be annoyed by ourselves, especially in the first half," France captain Anoine Dupont told France Televisions. "We have regrets, we should have scored at least three tries, the game's not the same after that. They were pragmatic and scored every time they got into our territory.

"We wasted too many opportunities, if you don’t finish them, you don't win the game," the Olympic gold medallist added.

Defeat ended France's hopes of a Grand Slam but star scrum-half Dupont said: "The Six Nations isn't over but there's a lot of disappointment today."

Franc threatened first when Dupont's cross-kick just failed to find Penaud before Ramos pulled a 40-metre penalty wide.

Even allowing for the wet conditions, there was arguably an even greater surprise when star scrum-half Dupont dropped a pass from Ramos in sight of England's line.

And in the 21st minute, Les Bleus wasted another opportunity when Penaud dropped a pass from fly-half Matthiew Jalibert with a two-man overlap on his outside.

France, however, eventually scored in the 30th minute when Penaud's well-judged grubber-kick sent in Bielle-Biarrey, with Ramos adding the extras.

But England equalised four minutes before half-time when sustained pressure from a close-range line-out ended with Fin Smith sending in centre Ollie Lawrence for a converted try.

Early in the second half, France butchered a try when Bielle-Biarrey stripped Marcus Smith of possession only for his inside pass to be dropped by hooker Peato Mauvaka under pressure from covering England wing Ollie Sleightholme.

After Ramos kicked France into a 13-7 lead, England hit back in the 58th minute when Fin Smith chipped ahead and Northampton teammate Freeman expertly took the ball above the head of Bielle-Biarrey before forcing his way over.

Marcus Smith, however, pulled the conversion well wide of the posts.

Fine play from Bielle-Biarrey sent in Penaud for an unconverted try to put France 18-12 ahead, with Ramos's miss eventually proving important.

It didn't seem so when Marcus Smith was well wide with another penalty shot.

But that was the prelude to a frantic final 10 minutes, with front-row Baxter powering his way over in the 71st minute and Fin Smith, taking over kicking duties, converting.

Soon afterwards a fine France counter-attack ended with Bielle-Biarrey going over in the 74th minute.

But there was still time for man-of-the-match Fin Smith's delayed pass to find Daly, who handed off the last defender before crossing for a try.

England are next at home to Scotland on February 22, with France away to Italy the following day.

