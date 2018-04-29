Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Dangda leads Hiroshima over Nagasaki in J.League

0 Comments
TOKYO

Thailand international Teerasil Dangda scored his third goal of the season on Saturday as first-place Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat V-Varen Nagasaki 2-0 in the J.League.

Teerasil opened the scoring in the 52nd minute after a cross from Takuya Wada. Sho Sasaki doubled the lead six minutes later with a header off Kosei Shibasaki's corner.

The defeat ended a four-game winning streak for Nagasaki.

Sanfrecce has a six-point lead over second-place FC Tokyo which beat Nagoya Grampus 3-2 with goals from Diego Oliveira (2) and Kensuke Nagai.

Defending champions Kawasaki Frontale won 2-1 away thanks to Yu Kobayashi's 88th-minute winner against 10-man Vissel Kobe.

Toshiki Ishikawa's goal in the 30th minute gave Shonan Bellmare a 1-0 win over Urawa Reds, winless in two matches under new head coach Oswaldo Oliveira.

Shimizu S-Pulse beat Kashiwa Reysol 2-1, and Jubilo Iwata and Cerezo Osaka finished in a 1-1 draw.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT