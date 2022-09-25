Darvish earns 16th win as Padres gain ground in wild-card race

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

baseball

By PAT GRAHAM

Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night.

Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run singles as part of a six-run seventh that turned a 3-2 game into a rout. The Padres moved a half-game ahead of Philadelphia, with the surging Milwaukee Brewers just 1 1/2 games behind the Phillies for the third and final spot.

Darvish (16-7) struck out eight over six efficient innings to match the win total he set as a rookie with Texas in 2012. The reigning NL player of the week saw his stretch of 16 straight scoreless innings come to an end on his fourth pitch, when Ryan McMahon lined a split-finger over the fence in right.

Slumping center fielder Trent Grisham contributed with his glove in the fifth inning. His sliding, head-first snare of Randal Grichuk's two-out liner left divots in the grass — and saved the potential tying run from scoring.

Padres manager Bob Melvin tweaked his batting order with his team in a mini two-game slump. He inserted Cronenworth into the cleanup spot and the move paid dividends. Cronenworth's RBI single in the third gave Darvish and the Padres a 2-1 lead.

It was a rare win for the Padres at Coors Field, where they’re now 4-14 over the last two seasons.

Chad Kuhl (6-10) was solid over 5 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and six hits.

Grichuk homered in the eighth for Colorado. He spiked his bat into the turf soon after launching his 17th homer.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.