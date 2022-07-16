Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Diamondbacks Padres Baseball
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
baseball

Darvish fans 9 in 7 innings as Padres top Diamondbacks 5-3

0 Comments
By RICHARD J. MARCUS
SAN DIEGO

A fired-up Yu Darvish struck out nine in seven innings and the scuffling San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night.

Austin Nola hit an early two-run double to help the Padres win for only the second time in seven games.

Ketel Marte had three hits and scored twice for the Diamondbacks, including a solo homer to center field off Darvish (8-4) in the first inning.

San Diego answered with three runs off Madison Bumgarner (5-9) in the second. Nola drove in two with a double down the left-field line and scored from third on Esteury Ruiz's single two batters later.

The Padres tacked on two more in the third on an RBI single by Ha-Seong Kim and Nola's double-play grounder.

Christian Walker smashed a long two-run homer off Darvish after Marte singled in the fourth, making it 5-3.

Darvish allowed five hits and walked two. Taylor Rogers retired the side in order in the ninth for his 25th save, second-most in the majors.

Bumgarner lasted five innings, giving up five runs — four earned — and eight hits. Arizona relievers Kyle Nelson, Luke Weaver and Caleb Smith each pitched a scoreless inning to keep it close.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog