Darvish fans 9 in 7 innings as Padres top Diamondbacks 5-3

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

baseball

By RICHARD J. MARCUS

A fired-up Yu Darvish struck out nine in seven innings and the scuffling San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night.

Austin Nola hit an early two-run double to help the Padres win for only the second time in seven games.

Ketel Marte had three hits and scored twice for the Diamondbacks, including a solo homer to center field off Darvish (8-4) in the first inning.

San Diego answered with three runs off Madison Bumgarner (5-9) in the second. Nola drove in two with a double down the left-field line and scored from third on Esteury Ruiz's single two batters later.

The Padres tacked on two more in the third on an RBI single by Ha-Seong Kim and Nola's double-play grounder.

Christian Walker smashed a long two-run homer off Darvish after Marte singled in the fourth, making it 5-3.

Darvish allowed five hits and walked two. Taylor Rogers retired the side in order in the ninth for his 25th save, second-most in the majors.

Bumgarner lasted five innings, giving up five runs — four earned — and eight hits. Arizona relievers Kyle Nelson, Luke Weaver and Caleb Smith each pitched a scoreless inning to keep it close.

