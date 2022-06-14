Darvish lifts Padres over Cubs 4-1

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, June 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

By MARK GONZALES

Yu Darvish pitched a season-high eight innings of five-hit ball, Manny Machado hit a tiebreaking single and Eric Hosmer had a two-run double to cap a three-run eighth inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 Monday night.

Darvish (6-3), pitching at Wrigley Field for the first time since the Cubs traded him to the Padres as the centerpiece of a seven-player trade on Dec. 29, 2020, didn’t allow a runner past second base after Yan Gomes hit a home run in the second.

Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 19th save.

The Padres (38-24) won for the fifth time in their last seven games. The Cubs (23-37) have lost seven consecutive games, matching their longest skid since Sept. 21-28, 2021.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 25 minutes because of rain that included tornado sirens throughout the Chicagoland area.

Cubs left-hander Justin Steele received medical attention one batter after unsuccessfully trying to field a hard grounder by Jake Cronenworth with his bare hand in the first. Steele remained in the game, but the Cubs had two left-handed relievers warming in the bottom of the inning.

Steele pitched seven innings of one-run ball while throwing 60 of 77 pitches for strikes.

However, the Padres pounced on reliever Rowan Wick (1-2), with Machado collecting his 1,499th career hit and scoring an insurance run on Hosmer’s double.

After Gomes homered, Darvish retired 11 consecutive batters until shortstop Ha-Seong Kim bobbled a grounder.

Steele found a similar groove, retiring nine of the next 10 batters after allowing consecutive singles to Kim and Trent Grisham to open the fifth.

Since allowing seven runs in two innings of a 20-5 loss at Cincinnati on May 26, Steele has posted a 2.84 ERA in his last three starts.

Darvish allowed a pair of two-out hits to Christopher Morel and Willson Contreras in the eighth but struck out Ian Happ to end the eighth and complete a 107-pitch performance, one shy of his season high. Darvish has allowed one run while walking none in his last two starts covering 14 innings.

Darvish, who pitched for the Cubs from 2018-2020, lost to the Cubs 3-1 at Petco Park on June 9, 2021, in his only other start against them since the trade.

With the victory, Darvish has beaten every team but the Orioles (0-1) and Rangers (no decision in one start).

