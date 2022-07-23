Darvish shuts down Mets again as Padres beat Scherzer 4-1

San Diego Padres' Yu Darvish, of Japan, during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Friday, July 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

baseball

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

Yu Darvish dominated the New York Mets again, and Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer off Max Scherzer that sent the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 victory Friday night.

Trent Grisham also went deep for the Padres in the opener of a three-game series between NL playoff contenders coming out of the All-Star break.

Darvish (9-4) struck out nine and walked one in seven sparkling innings. He allowed four hits, including a two-out RBI double by Luis Guillorme that spoiled the shutout bid in the seventh.

Nick Martinez worked a perfect eighth and Taylor Rogers got three outs for his 27th save in 32 attempts. With two on, Rogers retired Eduardo Escobar and pinch-hitter Mark Canha to finish the four-hitter.

Less than an hour before the first pitch, which was delayed 31 minutes because of rain in the area, the NL East-leading Mets announced a trade. They acquired burly designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates for rookie reliever Colin Holderman.

Shut down by Darvish, the Mets certainly looked as though they could use some more punch. The right-hander outpitched Scherzer in a matchup of aces and improved to 5-0 with a 2.56 ERA in eight career starts against New York. Darvish tossed two-hit ball over seven innings to beat the Mets 7-0 on June 7 in San Diego.

Luke Voit singled to open the fourth against Scherzer (6-2), making his fourth start since returning from an oblique injury. Hosmer, who doubled earlier, then drove a 95 mph fastball the other way to left field for his seventh home run.

Grisham connected leading off the seventh against lefty reliever Joely Rodríguez, and the Padres added another run on a throwing error by catcher Patrick Mazeika.

