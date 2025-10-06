Daryz wins emotional and thrilling Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Daryz gets the better of Minne Hauk in a thrilling duel to land the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

horse racing

By Pirate IRWIN

Daryz, carrying the historic colors of the Aga Khan Studs, won a thrilling Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday at Longchamp edging Irish favorite Minnie Hauk.

For trainer Francis Graffard it caps a remarkable season, his first Arc and 11th Group One.

For jockey Mickael Barzalona it was also his first win in Europe's most prestigious race after years of knocking on the door.

Daryz returned to a very emotional winners enclosure.

The Aga Khan IV died in February this year and was present the last time the famous green and red colors were carried to victory in the Arc, the 2008 edition by the incredible Zarkava.

"For any breeder winning the Arc is the pinnacle," said his daughter Princess Zahra Khan. "Dad would be over the moon every time he won the Arc, now I know what that feels like."

Graffard too said it was a hugely emotional moment for him.

"This race has an amazing reputation, when you win it's very very special, especially to win it this year," said Graffard. "When I watched these races in Burgundy with my grandfather I dreamed of winning this race and in colors such as the Aga Khan's.

"It is a whole load of emotions swirling around today for understandable reasons. This sport is made for emotion. To win this race in these colors is just a dream come true."

Princess Zahra, who has been an integral part of the operation for many years, said it had been heart-warming to hear the cheers from the packed stands after Daryz crossed the line first.

"He belongs to everyone, we are part of the furniture as one says in English," she laughed. "We count on everyone in the team from the birth to the day it hits the racecourse. This year counts for all of us, it is a great team. Today is the summit of what one can do.

"Francis, Mickael and everyone I congratulate the stable and Francis had the time to prepare him for this."

Princess Zahra said the duel between Daryz and Minnie Hauk as the former came after the game Irish filly had been a very stressful experience.

"One does not explain in public what I felt," she said laughing. "Nerves rattled. I did not know he would get there. He is a battler."

For 48-year-old Graffard, who is set to be crowned French champion trainer for the first time, the race which was run in pouring rain had gone to plan.

"In your head you want the plan to work and then you can see with your binoculars the plan is working. It's excactly what we thought would pan out. It's a big win. I am very lucky Princess Zahra gave me the confidence to train these amazing horses."

Barzalona once famously celebrated winning the Epsom Derby on Pour Moi standing up in his stirrups and waving his whip well before the line, not pleasing trainer Andre Fabre.

The 34-year-old Frenchman did not have that luxury on Sunday such was the battle to gain supremacy but he revelled in the moment.

"It is an unbelievable moment for me, I have been second and third before," he said. "He is some horse."

Minnie Hauk battled like the star she is but just could not quite hold on under Christophe Soumillon to add to her successes in the Epsom, Irish and Yorkshire Oaks.

"Seconditis is a terrible disease, all I can say, is I am very proud of Minnie Hauk," said the 5-2 favorite's part owner Michael Tabor. "She's run a blinder, I thought she'd won."

Sosie took third, one better than last year, with English outsider Giavellotto fourth.

Japan will once again have to bide their time for their first winner after over 50 years of trying.

Croix du Nord had led into the straight but was quickly swallowed up, Byzantine Dream came from the clouds under Oisin Murphy to finish the best of the trio in fifth.

Judging by the over 1,000 Japanese who paid to come from Japan and the packed stand watching at Tokyo racecourse, their hunger remains to capture the elusive prize.

© 2025 AFP