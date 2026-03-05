Dave Rennie hired as the All Blacks' new head coach

FILE - Australia's rugby coach Dave Rennie walks on the field before their their rugby union match against England in Brisbane, Australia, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard, File)

By STEVE McMORRAN

Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie was appointed as the All Blacks head coach Wednesday on a contract through the 2027 Rugby World Cup, succeeding Scott Robertson, who was abruptly fired in January.

New Zealand Rugby chairman David Kirk said the 62-year-old New Zealander “is a world-class coach" with a strong track record.

“Dave understands what it means to coach the All Blacks and play a style of rugby that reflects who we are as New Zealanders," Kirk said. "He has a deep understanding of rugby in New Zealand and the role the All Blacks play in shaping our national identity and bringing communities together.”

Rennie coached Australia for three years before being removed in early 2023 and replaced by Eddie Jones.

Rennie led an inexperienced Wallabies team through the pandemic period. When international rugby returned to normality, the Wallabies failed to produce consistent results. His firing followed Australia's first-ever loss to Italy.

However, the Wallabies had a 3-1 record against the Springboks under Rennie.

“Coaching the All Blacks is an incredible honor," Rennie said. "I’m extremely proud to have been entrusted with this role and understand the expectations that come with it.

“I’m really clear on the way I want the All Blacks to play and I look forward to working with the players, management team, and the rugby community. We have a lot of talent here and we will be working extremely hard to make the country proud.”

Rennie coached the Hamilton-based Chiefs to Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013 and had a 66 percent winning record with that team over five years. He then left New Zealand to coach Glasgow Warriors where he had a 65 percent winning record and reached a Pro14 final.

Rennie was chosen for the All Blacks role ahead of former Japan coach Jamie Joseph. Kirk chaired the committee that selected Rennie and said the process that found the new coach was the most thorough in New Zealand history.

“The All Blacks are set for a challenging and exciting two seasons ahead and it’s critical we followed a thorough process to find the right head coach," Kirk said. "Dave has a clear direction for the team that gives us confidence the team will be well positioned to perform as we head into the 2027 Rugby World Cup.”

Rennie is currently coaching Kobe Steelers in Japan and will return to New Zealand at the end of the Japan League One series. The All Blacks' first matches under his guidance will be against France, Italy and Ireland in June.

New Zealand has a difficult 2026 season in which it will play the world champion Springboks four times, three times in South Africa and once in the United States.

