Britain Soccer Premier League
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Friday May 2, 2025. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
soccer

De Bruyne not finished yet as he gives Man City crucial win over Wolves

MANCHESTER, England

Kevin De Bruyne scored and gave Manchester City a crucial but barely deserved 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a lift into third place in the Premier League on Friday.

The Belgian is leaving City at the end of the season and still providing good memories thanks to his goal against a team that won its last six league encounters.

With three games left, City was a firm favourite to take one of the Champions League places.

Slightly against the run of play, De Bruyne side-footed home a cut back from Jeremy Doku 10 minutes before halftime in his second-to-last appearance at Etihad Stadium.

Wolves will be aggrieved at not taking something from the game but were undone by poor finishing and the City goalposts.

In the 22nd, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde opted to pass when it looked easier to shoot but Marshall Munetsi at full stretch could not get on the end of his inviting cross.

Five minutes later, Rayan Ait-Nouri hit the post then saw his rebound cleared off the line by Josko Gvardiol.

The woodwork saved City again in the second half when a Matheus Cunha strike crashed off the post.

City coach Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, scotched rumors he's about to leave the club. He recently signed a contract extension until June 2027.

Guardiola said he will take a break from management when he leaves City but he told Sky Sports he did not know when that would be.

“I didn’t say I’m leaving now, or the end of season, or the end of contract, I said when I finish my time here, be it one, two, three, four, five years,” the Catalan said. “What I am saying is when I am finished here I will take a break.”

Some Manchester City fans protested the club’s season ticket pricing and policies before the game, taking their seats only after the match kicked off.

