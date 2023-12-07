Newsletter Signup Register / Login
De Bruyne picked in Man City's squad for Club World Cup

MANCHESTER, England

Kevin De Bruyne could be set for an imminent return after being picked in Manchester City’s squad for this month's Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

FIFA on Wednesday released the official 23-man squads for the tournament that starts Dec. 12, and the presence of De Bruyne's name stood out.

The 32-year-old Belgium playmaker has not featured for the English and European champions since undergoing hamstring surgery in August. He recently said his recovery was going well but he was not expecting to return to action until next year.

Whether De Bruyne will be fit enough to feature in Jeddah remains to be seen, though it might be an opportunity for De Bruyne to return to first-team training at a warm-weather camp.

City, which is representing Europe as the Champions League winner, does not enter the Club World Cup until the semifinal stage. The team is scheduled to play on Dec 19 against the winner of the match between Club Leon of Mexico and Urawa Reds of Japan.

The final is Dec 22.

