Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Diede De Groot of the Netherlands celebrates with her trophy after winning the women's wheelchair singles final match against Jiske Griffioen of the Netherlands on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
tennis

De Groot secures 11th straight Grand Slam title by winning the women's wheelchair final at Wimbledon

0 Comments
WIMBLEDON, England

Diede De Groot won her 11th consecutive Grand Slam title by beating doubles partner Jiske Griffioen 6-2, 6-1 Saturday in the women’s wheelchair singles final at Wimbledon.

De Groot has won 19 major titles overall, including five at Wimbledon. Her current winning streak in Grand Slams dates back to the 2021 Australian Open and she now has a chance to secure a third straight sweep of all four majors if she wins the U.S. Open in September. That would also tie the record of 12 straight Grand Slam wins in wheelchair singles set by Shingo Kunieda between 2007-11.

The Dutchwoman also extended her tour-level winning streak to 111 straight matches, dating back to the 2021 Melbourne Wheelchair Open.

De Groot could still collect more silverware at Wimbledon — she and Griffioen are also into the wheelchair doubles final.

In the men's wheelchair doubles final, British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won their fifth title together at Wimbledon by rallying to beat Japanese pair Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda 3-6, 6-0, 6-3. It's Hewett's 18th Grand Slam title in doubles overall, while Reid has 22.

Hewett will have a chance to win his first Wimbledon singles title on Sunday after losing in last year's final. He will face Oda, who beat Reid in the other semifinal match.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog