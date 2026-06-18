De Minaur races into Queen's Club quarterfinals

tennis

Australian top seed Alex De Minaur raced into the Queen's Club quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Denis Shapovalov on Wednesday.

De Minaur took just 63 minutes to sweep aside Shapovalov in the last 16 at the Wimbledon warm-up event in west London.

The world number six has never lost to Canadian Shapovalov on the ATP Tour, but his victory at the grass-court tournament continued to avenge a painful defeat on the surface a decade ago.

De Minaur lost to Shapovalov in the 2016 Wimbledon boy's final.

"I'm pretty good at remembering these things. We have grown up together and played plenty of matches on the Tour. That one was a special one," the 27-year-old said. "I would have loved to have gotten that win, because it would have given me the world number one junior ranking. But here we are 10 years later, and I'm still enjoying myself."

De Minaur, who beat Gabriel Diallo in his opening match on Tuesday, is hoping to reach the Queen's final for the second time after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in 2023.

Building towards Wimbledon, which starts on June 29, De Minaur arrived at Queen's in good form after his run to the 's-Hertogenbosch final, which ended in a loss to Kamil Majchrzak.

Next up for De Minaur is American Brandon Nakashima, who beat Peruvian Ignacio Buse 6-2, 6-2 to seal his second successive appearance in the Queen's quarterfinals.

British wild card Arthur Fery also advanced to the last eight with a 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 win over France's Adrian Mannarino.

In the last eight, Fery faces Francisco Cerundolo after the Argentine seventh seed dispatched American Jenson Brooksby 6-0, 6-4.

© 2026 AFP