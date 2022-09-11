Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Deaflympics to come to Japan for 1st time in 2025

0 Comments
VIENNA

The International Committee of Sports for the Deaf on Saturday named Tokyo the host of the 2025 Summer Deaflympics.

The Olympics for deaf athletes will be staged in Japan for the first time after the only bidder to host the next quadrennial event was chosen at the ICSD Congress.

Delegations representing 70-80 nations and regions with a total of around 5,000 to 6,000 athletes and staff are expected to participate in the 2025 Deaflympics, running from Nov.15 to 26.

Outside Tokyo, cycling events will be held at Shizuoka Prefecture's Japan Cycle Sports Center, while soccer will be played at Fukushima Prefecture's J-Village.

There are no events for deaf athletes at the Paralympics, where athletes with physical, visual or intellectual disabilities compete.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel