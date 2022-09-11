Deaflympics to come to Japan for 1st time in 2025

The International Committee of Sports for the Deaf on Saturday named Tokyo the host of the 2025 Summer Deaflympics.

The Olympics for deaf athletes will be staged in Japan for the first time after the only bidder to host the next quadrennial event was chosen at the ICSD Congress.

Delegations representing 70-80 nations and regions with a total of around 5,000 to 6,000 athletes and staff are expected to participate in the 2025 Deaflympics, running from Nov.15 to 26.

Outside Tokyo, cycling events will be held at Shizuoka Prefecture's Japan Cycle Sports Center, while soccer will be played at Fukushima Prefecture's J-Village.

There are no events for deaf athletes at the Paralympics, where athletes with physical, visual or intellectual disabilities compete.

© KYODO