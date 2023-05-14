Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Finland Hockey Worlds
Finland's team players celebrate after Mikko Lehtonen, left, scored his side's fourth goal during the group A match between Germany and Finland at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
ice hockey

Defending champ Finland downs Germany, Slovakia beats host Latvia at ice hockey worlds

0 Comments
TAMPERE, Finland

Defending champion Finland rebounded from an opening loss to the United States by overcoming Germany 4-3 at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.

Sakari Manninen had two goals and an assist for Finland, and Mikko Lehtonen and Joel Armia also scored in the Group A game in Nokia Arena.

Manninen scored twice within 1:47 of the middle period to rally Finland to 3-2 ahead. John Peterka tied it at 3 in that period, and Lehtonen scored the winner on a rebound from the left circle with 7:15 to go in the final period.

Marcel Noebels, Kai Wissmann had a goal each for Germany, which suffered a second straight defeat after losing its opener to Sweden 1-0.

In other Group A games, Sacha Treille scored 39 seconds into overtime to lift France 2-1 over Austria.

Nikolaj Ehlers netted twice on power plays for Denmark to down Hungary 3-1.

In Riga, Marek Hrivik scored the decisive goal midway through the final period for Slovakia to edge host Latvia 2-1 in Group B.

Denis Malgin scored two goals and added an assist to help Switzerland shut out Slovenia 7-0 in their opener in Group B, while Kazakhstan prevailed in a shootout over Norway 4-3.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog