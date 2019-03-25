Newsletter Signup Register / Login
John Isner returns a volley to Albert Ramos-Vinglas, of Spain, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
tennis

Defending champion Isner advances to 4th round at Miami Open

0 Comments
By STEVEN WINE
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.

John Isner was broken in the first game but he held the rest of the way and hit 16 aces to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 7-6 (6) Sunday in the third round of the Miami Open.

Isner, now 33, won the biggest title of his career in the tournament a year ago. He is seeded seventh this year.

Isner will next face No. 19-seeded Kyle Edmund, who beat No. 12 Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-4.

In women's play, Venus Williams reached the fourth round of the tournament for the 16th time with a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 14 Daria Kasatkina, who never held serve.

Williams won the title in 1998, 1999 and 2001. She's unseeded at Miami for the first time since 2012, but improved to 11-3 this year.

Williams next faces No. 2 Simona Halep, who outlasted Polona Hercog 5-7, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

"I was running like crazy for three hours," Halep said. "If I keep doing this, I think I have a chance to be back No. 1."

A loss Saturday by top-ranked Naomi Osaka opened the door for Halep to reclaim the top ranking if she reaches the final.

No. 25 Danielle Collins lost to Wang Yafan 7-5, 6-1.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel