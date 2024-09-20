 Japan Today
Italy Netherlands Tennis Davis Cup
Italy's Jannick Sinner, center, shouts indications to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during a men's singles tennis Davis Cup tennis match between Berrettini and Botic Van Zandschulp of the Netherlands, at the Unipol arena, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)
tennis

Defending champion Italy to take on Argentina in Davis Cup Finals in November

MADRID

Defending champion Italy will take on Argentina in the first round of the Davis Cup Finals in November.

Thursday's draw for the last eight in the southern Spanish city of Malaga also set up the United States against Australia, Germany against Canada and the Netherlands against Spain.

Italy, Spain, Canada and the U.S. were the seeded nations after winning their groups last week, when the qualifying competition was played in four different cities.

The winner of the Italy-Argentina tie will meet the U.S. or Australia in the semifinals. The winner of Germany-Canada will take on the Dutch or Spain.

Italy won its first Davis Cup titles since 1976 by beating Australia in last year's final, which also took place in Malaga.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

