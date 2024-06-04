Defending T20 champions England washed out after Scotland scare

On the attack: Scotland's George Munsey hammered 41 not out to put the pressure on defending T20 World Cup champions England

cricket

Scotland openers George Munsey and Michael Jones gave England a fright in their T20 World Cup opener in Barbados on Tuesday before rain spared the defending champions a potentially tough chase.

Scotland, in their first T20 against their border rivals, were bidding to match their shock success when they last met England -- a six-run one-day international win in Edinburgh back in 2018.

England, meanwhile, were desperate to improve on a woeful defense of their 50-over global title in India last year, where Jos Buttler's men lost six of their nine matches.

But after Scotland captain Richie Berrington won the toss on Tuesday, they failed to create one clear and legitimate wicket-taking chance.

Munsey (41 not out off 31 balls) and Jones (45 not out off 30) batted superbly to take Scotland to 90-0 in a rain-interrupted innings of 10 overs at the Kensington Oval.

Because Scotland's innings suffered a lengthy delay on 51-0 off 6.2 overs, it meant England were left with a revised target of 109 in 10 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

But a fresh downpour led the umpires to abandon the Group B match before England, on a ground where they won the 2010 T20 World Cup final, could begin their reply.

Both England and Scotland received a point each.

"We expected a tough challenge, there are no easy games, but we were confident coming into the game," said England captain Buttler.

"It's disappointment for everyone... We scrapped hard and we were confident of chasing that score down."

Earlier, left-hander Munsey, on 16, top top-edged a hook off Mark Wood high to wicketkeeper Buttler, only to be reprieved by the fast bowler's no-ball.

"No-ball wickets are always disappointing, but these things happen," said Buttler, who led England to 2022 T20 World Cup glory in Australia.

"Hopefully we get a dry day and we can get into the tournament," he added, with England due back at the Kensington Oval on Saturday to face arch-rivals Australia.

Berrington, meanwhile, was left with thoughts of what might have been.

"Everyone's frustrated, but some positives to take at least," he said, with Scotland next playing fellow non-Test nation Namibia at the ground on Thursday.

"The guys in the middle did a really good job and we can take things from that. We gave ourselves a chance there."

Chris Jordan was hit for 14 runs in three balls by Jones, who had arrived at the tournament fresh from a stint with English county Durham,

A huge pulled six, that damaged a solar panel on the roof of a stand, was followed by two scorching fours.

When play resumed, revised restrictions limiting bowlers to a maximum of two overs each meant both Wood and fellow quick Jofra Archer had bowled out.

Scotland added a further 39 runs from 22 balls, with Jones and Munsey both smashing leg-spinner Adil Rashid (0-26) for huge sixes.

Wood topped speeds of 94 mph (151 kph), on his way to 0-11, while Barbados-born Archer, in his first international at his hometown ground, had figures of 0-12 from his two overs.

Netherlands beat Nepal

In Dallas, Max O'Dowd hit an unbeaten half-century to steer the Netherlands to a six-wicket victory over Nepal in their T20 World Cup Group D clash.

Set a target of 107 to win, O'Dowd anchored the Netherlands' run chase with 54 off 48 balls to see the Dutch over the line at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

The Netherlands finished on 109-4 off 18.4 overs, with Bas de Leede hitting the winning runs with a boundary to seal victory.

Vikram Singh supported O'Dowd with 22 runs while Sybrand Engelbrecht was the only other Netherlands batsman to make it into double figures with 14.

Nepal, meanwhile, were left ruing a trio of dropped catches that might have turned the game had they gone to hand, including skipper Rohit Paudel's missed chance to get rid of O'Dowd in the 18th over.

The Netherlands' modest victory target had been set up by a disciplined bowling display which restricted Nepal to 106 all out.

"Our bowlers were awesome up top," Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said afterwards.

"All five of our bowlers were brilliant. Ideally we would have got the runs a little quicker, but it was great the way Max batted, and Bassie finished it off well.

"We've got to play consistent cricket right way through this tournament."

Logan van Beek took three wickets for just 18 runs while Tim Pringle also claimed a trio of wickets, finishing with figures of 3-20 off four overs.

Paul van Meekeren bagged a brace of wickets for 19 runs while de Leede finished on 2-22.

After losing the toss, Nepal's batsmen struggled to get to grips with moist, overcast conditions after being put into bat following a slight delay of play caused by a wet outfield.

"The conditions while batting were really challenging," Nepal captain Paudel said. "Netherlands bowled really well."

Nepal were in trouble early on to find themselves struggling at 15-2 after 3.1 overs.

Anil Sah was the next to fall for 11 runs after being caught by van Beek off Pringle as Nepal reached 40-3.

There was a slight revival after Rohit Paudel hit a brisk 35 off 37 balls, but the Nepal skipper soon found himself running out of middle order partners.

Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee and Sompal Kami all fell in quick succession to leave Nepal struggling on 66-6 after 13.2 overs, and when Paudel was dismissed by Pringle the final three wickets all tumbled rapidly.

