South Africa Pakistan Cricket
South Africa players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Salman Agha during the fourth day of the second test match between South Africa and Pakistan in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)
cricket

South Africa earns 7th successive test win after beating Pakistan by 10 wickets at Newlands

CAPE TOWN, South Africa

South Africa earned a seventh successive win after beating Pakistan by 10 wickets on day four of the second test at Newlands on Monday and swept the series 2-0.

Pakistan, which was forced to follow on after 194 in the first innings, fought hard to avert an innings defeat. It was bowled out for 478 in the last session, leaving South Africa only 58 runs to win.

David Bedingham and Aiden Markram knocked off the runs in just 7.1 overs to wrap up the series after their narrow two-wicket win at Centurion, also inside four days.

Since beating the West Indies by 40 runs at Providence last August, South Africa has achieved 2-0 series wins against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan and qualified for its first World Test Championship final in June in London.

Ryan Rickelton's 259 in South Africa’s imposing first innings total of 615 earned him the player of the match, but he didn't take the field on Monday because of a groin injury.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

