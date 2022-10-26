Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand lock Sam Whitelock joined the All Blacks in Tokyo on Wednesday after recovering from an ear problem caused by trampolining with his children Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Delayed Whitelock joins All Blacks tour after trampoline trouble

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock flew to Japan on Wednesday as a late addition to the New Zealand tour squad after revealing his delayed departure had been the result of jumping around with his children on a trampoline.

The All Blacks face Japan in Tokyo this Saturday in the first test of their northern hemisphere tour, but veteran second-row forward Whitelock had stayed behind after his balance was affected by his bouncy antics.

"Long story short, there are some little crystals in your ears, in your inner ear, and they all got into a little bit of a weird funk," said Whitelock.

"That's why I lost a little bit of balance, my vision was pretty blurred. I had some amazing people help me get it right," he said.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to the team environment and into some contact."

Whitelock spent five days sleeping on and off after developing the dizzying condition and has now recovered after doing exercises to correct the problem.

"From my little bit of knowledge, there are three inner ear canals and each of them affect your balance and sight differently," said Whitelock. "You have to work out which one it is, and then go through different protocols and exercises to get it right."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog