Detroit scores on a wild pitch to beat Texas

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jason Foley throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

baseball

Gio Urshela had an RBI single and Matt Vierling scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to put Detroit ahead, and the Tigers’ pitchers continued their solid play to beat Texas on Tuesday.

Andrew Chafin (1-0) worked 1 1/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts. Jason Foley retired pinch-hitter Adolis Garcia with two on in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Casey Mize, making his first home start since April 9, 2022, went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits. Mize missed most of the 2022 season and all of the 2023 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery and a back operation.

Jose Urena (0-2) took the loss for the Rangers.

The Tigers improved to 3-3 on the club’s current 10-game homestand. Since opening the season 5-0, Detroit has gone 5-7.

PHILLIES 5, ROCKIES 0

PHILADELPHIA — Ranger Suárez pitched a seven-hitter, Bryce Harper homered and Philadelphia beat Colorado.

Suárez struck out eight and walked one in the majors’ second complete game this season. It was the first shutout for a Philadelphia pitcher since Michael Lorenzen’s no-hitter against Washington on Aug. 9.

Harper hit an RBI double in the sixth inning and a two-run shot in the eighth.

J.T. Realmuto also went deep for Philadelphia (10-8), which moved two games over .500 for the first time this season.

Suárez (3-0) threw 112 pitches, 79 for strikes, in his second career complete game. The left-hander retired Nolan Jones on a comebacker for the final out.

ORIOLES 11, TWINS 3

BALTIMORE — Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Ryan O’Hearn homered, Grayson Rodriguez pitched six solid innings and Baltimore trounced Minnesota.

Colton Cowser had two more hits for the Orioles, who have taken the first two games of this series. Rodriguez (3-0) allowed two runs and four hits. He walked three and struck out six.

It was the fourth straight game Baltimore homered at least three times, the first time the team has had a streak that long since 2013.

MARLINS 6, GIANTS 3

MIAMI — Ryan Weathers struck out a career-high 10 before departing because of cramps in his left hand, and Miami beat San Francisco.

Weathers (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. The left-hander warmed up for the seventh, but was replaced by Burch Smith.

Luis Arraez had two hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who improved to 4-14. Josh Bell also had two hits and scored a run.

Miami can earn its first series win of the season with a victory on Tuesday night.

Matt Chapman homered for San Francisco, which had won two of three. Jordan Hicks permitted two runs and three hits in five innings.

METS 3, PIRATES 1

NEW YORK — Jose Hernandez balked home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Jeff McNeil added an RBI double and the New York Mets beat Pittsburgh.

Joey Wendle came off the bench and delivered a tying double in the seventh for the Mets, who have won nine of 12 following an 0-5 start to move over .500 for the first time since early June last year.

New York came back to beat the Pirates for the second consecutive night and has won four straight series after dropping its first two.

Wendle replaced an ailing Brett Baty (left hamstring tightness) at third base in the top of the seventh and doubled off Luis Ortiz (1-1) moments later. That scored Francisco Lindor, who drew a one-out walk from Ortiz and went to third on Pete Alonso’s sharp single to center.

With two outs and runners at second and third, Hernandez was summoned to face McNeil. But before throwing a pitch, the left-hander committed a balk that allowed Alonso to score.

BLUE JAYS 5, YANKEES 4

TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base four times and had two RBIs, Yusei Kikuchi won for the first time this season and Toronto beat New York.

Bo Bichette hit an RBI single and Justin Turner added a sacrifice fly as the Blue Jays became the first opponent to win a series against the Yankees this year. New York had won its first five series for the third time in franchise history, matching its starts of 1926 and 2010.

Guerrero went 2 for 3 with two walks and two singles.

Kikuchi (1-1) allowed one run and three hits in six innings with one walk and nine strikeouts, which matched his season high

New York left-hander Carlos Rodón (1-1) allowed three runs, five hits and four walks in four innings, throwing 62 of 101 pitches for strikes.

RAYS 7, ANGELS 6, 13 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Amed Rosario drove in the winning run with an infield single and Tampa Bay scored twice in the 13th inning to complete a late comeback and beat the Los Angeles Angels.

Each team scored once in the 10th and 11th innings and the Angels moved ahead in the top of the 13th.

Richie Palacios got the Rays even at 6 with a two-out double in the bottom half of the inning against Carson Fulmer (0-1). Rosario then had a bases-loaded hit down the third-base line that scored Palacios and won it.

Los Angeles starter José Soriano allowed one run and one hit over five innings in his second major league start. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked five. He threw 90 pitches, including 48 strikes. His four-seam fastball averaged 100 mph through four innings and ended up at 99.4.

Mike Trout went 1 for 5 and stole his third base of the season. That’s the most bases he has swiped in the same season since picking up 11 in 2019.

PADRES 6, BREWERS 3

MILWAUKEE — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings, Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run homer and San Diego beat Milwaukee.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had three hits and scored twice as the Padres handed the Brewers their first series loss of the season. San Diego will try to complete a three-game sweep Wednesday afternoon.

Sal Frelick had three of the Brewers’ six hits, and William Contreras drove in two runs.

GUARDIANS 10, RED SOX 7, 11 INNINGS

BOSTON — José Ramírez hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning, and Cleveland beat Boston.

With no outs and runners on first and second, Ramírez hit a low liner back up the middle against Josh Winckowski (1-1). After Brayan Rocchio sacrificed and Bo Naylor was walked intentionally, Estevan Florial added a two-run single.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase (1-0) pitched the 10th for the win, surrendering a tying sacrifice fly to Connor Wong. Scott Barlow got three outs for his first save of the season, striking out two.

Gabriel Arias had two hits and two RBIs for the Guardians, who earned their third consecutive victory. Steven Kwan had three hits and scored twice, and Tyler Freeman homered.

BRAVES 6, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON — Reynaldo López struck out seven over six scoreless innings, Orlando Arcia homered and Atlanta beat Houston.

López (2-0) allowed four hits and walked one in his third straight sterling outing to start the season. He has given up one run in 18 innings for an ERA of 0.50.

Arcia hit a solo home run to left in the second and a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Luis Guillorme and Chadwick Tromp each hit a two-run double in the ninth to put the Braves ahead 6-0.

Kyle Tucker homered for the Astros leading off the ninth against Aaron Bummer, and Mauricio Dubón had a two-out RBI single to cut the lead to four. After Bummer walked Chas McCormick to put two on, Raisel Iglesias induced a groundout by Victor Caratini to end it and secure his fourth save.

CARDINALS 3, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif — Lance Lynn earned his first win for the St. Louis Cardinals in seven years with a victory over Oakland.

Lynn (1-0) allowed two runs — one earned — and five hits in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 2.18 in four starts. The 36-year-old right-hander went 72-47 for the Cardinals from 2011-17. After pitching for five other teams, he returned to St. Louis during the offseason for an $11 million, one-year contract.

JoJo Romero and Ryan Helsley each got three straight outs, with Helsley earning his major league-leading seventh save in eight chances.

Masyn Winn and Jordan Walker hit consecutive sacrifice flies off Dany Jiménez (1-1) as the Cardinals overcame a 2-1 deficit in the sixth. Nolan Arenado led off with a single, Jiménez issued back-to-back walks and center fielder JJ Bleday heaved the ball home with no chance for a play on Winn’s fly, allowing the other two runners to advance.

MARINERS 3, REDS 1

SEATTLE —Logan Gilbert allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball, Julio Rodríguez made two highlight defensive plays in the seventh inning to preserve Seattle’s lead, and the Mariners beat Cincinnati.

Jonatan Clase had an RBI double in his second major league game and Mitch Haniger added a key two-out RBI single. But Gilbert was overpowering for most of the night and got help from Rodríguez in the field.

Rodríguez ran down Spencer Steer’s drive to deep left-center on the warning track for the second out of the seventh inning. Gilbert was pulled after walking Jake Fraley. Elly De La Cruz walked against reliever Andrés Muñoz, and Cincinnati looked like it was going to pull within one run after Nick Martini singled.

But Rodríguez quickly came up throwing and nailed De La Cruz at third base to end the inning before Fraley crossed the plate.

Stuart Fairchild had an RBI groundout in the fifth that scored Fraley for Cincinnati’s only run.

DODGERS 6, NATIONALS 2

LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts tied his career high with five hits, doubling twice and driving in two runs to lead Los Angeles over Washington.

Betts singled leading off the first against Patrick Corbin (0-3) and scored as Teoscar Hernández grounded into a double play. Betts hit an RBI double that increased the lead to 3-0 in the second, singled in the fourth, doubled and scored in the seventh and hit a run-scoring single that drove in the Dodgers’ final run in the eighth.

Betts raised his average to a major league-leading .388. It was the third five-hit game of Betts’ big league career, the first since Aug. 23 against Cleveland.

Andy Pages, a 23-year-old Cuban outfielder, went 1 for 4 in his major league debut for the Dodgers. He lined an opposite-field single to right on the first big league pitch he saw, a 91.9 mph fastball in the second inning, then scored on Austin Barnes’ single.

Kyle Hurt allowed three hits over two scoreless innings as an opener and Ryan Yarbrough (2-0) gave up two runs, two hits and three walks in five innings for the Dodgers, who won for the second time in six games.

Jesse Winker hit a two-run homer for the Nationals, who have alternated wins and losses over the past four games.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, CUBS 11, 10 INNINGS

PHOENIX — Ketel Marte hit a tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth, and Randal Grichuk won it with a pinch-hit RBI double in the 10th, lifting Arizona to a wild victory over Chicago.

The teams split the first two games of the series, which both went into extra innings. They’ll play the finale on Wednesday.

Grichuk ripped the second pitch he saw from Drew Smyly (2-2) into the left-center gap, easily scoring Christian Walker from second as D-backs players poured onto the field to celebrate.

The Cubs rallied from two three-run deficits, but still couldn’t get the win. Ian Happ hit a go-ahead grand slam as part of a six-run seventh inning that gave Chicago an 11-8 lead. But the D-backs slowly clawed back. Arizona cut the margin to 11-9 in the seventh on Blaze Alexander’s double and 11-10 in the eighth on Joc Pederson’s sacrifice fly.

Then came Marte’s homer off Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay — a liner that barely cleared the right-center wall. After an official review, the homer was confirmed. Marte finished with four hits.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.