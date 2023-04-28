Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rangers Devils Hockey
New Jersey Devils' Erik Haula (56) celebrates after his goal against the New York Rangers during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
ice hockey

Devils shut out Rangers 4-0; Lightning beat Maple Leafs 4-2

NEWARK, N.J.

Erik Haula had two goals and an assist, Akira Schmid stopped 23 shots, and the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Rangers 4-0 Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round series.

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist, and Ondrej Palat also scored to help New Jersey move one win away from advancing with their third straight win after losing the first two games at home. It was the first win by a home team in the series.

Igor Shesterkin finished with 39 saves for the Rangers, who have been outscored 9-2 over the last three games after a pair of 5-1 wins to open the series.

Game 6 is Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

LIGHTNING 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2

TORONTO — Michael Eyssimont had a goal and an assist and Tampa Bay forced Game 6 in their first-round playoff series.

Anthony Cirelli also had a goal and an assist, Nicholas Paul scored and Alex Killorn got an empty net goal for Tampa. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto, which got 34 stops from Ilya Samsonov. John Tavares had two assists.

The Leafs still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Game 6 will be Saturday in Tampa.

