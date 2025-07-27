 Japan Today
diving

Japan claims first mixed team world championship medal

SINGAPORE

Japan's mixed team diving squad exceeded its own expectations by reaching the world championship podium for the first time in the event with a bronze medal-winning performance in Singapore on Saturday.

The Japanese team of Rin Kaneto, Sayaka Mikami, Reo Nishida and Sho Sakai edged the United States for bronze, as powerhouse China ran away with the gold medal and Mexico claimed silver.

"We were thinking it would be a good result if we got into the top eight," the 22-year-old Kaneto said.

Sitting seventh after the springboard section, Japan surged in the second half of the competition thanks to Kaneto and Nishida's strong performance in the platform segments.

Kaneto said she hoped to carry her momentum from the mixed team event into her individual preliminaries on Wednesday.

"I'll do my best and aim for another medal," she said.

