Switzerland Tennis Geneva Open
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a ball to Cameron Norrie of Britain, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 23, 2025. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
tennis

Djokovic advances to Geneva Open final seeking 100th career singles title

GENEVA

Novak Djokovic is one win from a 100th career singles title on the ATP tour after advancing to the final at the Geneva Open on Friday.

The 24-time Grand Slam singles champion let a match-point chance slip in the second set before beating British qualifier Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in their semifinal.

Djokovic will play Hubert Hurkacz in the final on Saturday.

The 31st-ranked Pole eased past Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic already achieved his main aim in coming to Geneva, gaining match practice on clay before heading to Roland-Garros for the French Open that starts on Sunday.

Wins on three straight days at the lakeside park event — including on his 38th birthday on Thursday — followed losing his opening match at both clay-court events last month in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

Djokovic trailed 5-2 in the second set, then won three straight games and held a match point in the tiebreaker. He netted a service return and Norrie quickly forced a deciding set.

An early service break in the third was backed by dominant serving and Djokovic closed out the semifinal on a rare sun-splashed court this week.

