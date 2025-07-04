Djokovic steps up bid for Wimbledon history; Sinner strolls into round three

tennis

By Steven GRIFFITHS

Novak Djokovic crushed British wildcard Dan Evans in the Wimbledon second round as he stepped up his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title, while world number one Jannik Sinner cruised into round three on Thursday.

But there was heartbreak for home favourite Jack Draper as he crashed out to former finalist Marin Cilic.

Djokovic avoided becoming one of the host of big names eliminated in week one in south London as the Serb needed just one hour and 47 minutes to dispatch Evans in a 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 victory on Centre Court.

"It means I've been playing quite a long time!" Djokovic said when told he had just secured his 99th Wimbledon match victory. "I still enjoy it. This court has given me so much. Wimbledon has a special place in my heart. Any history made here is obviously extra special."

Djokovic is dreaming of putting an exclamation point on his incredible career by becoming the most successful singles player in tennis history.

The 38-year-old has been tied with Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam titles since winning his most recent major prize at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Despite losing the last two Wimbledon finals to Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic believes the lawns of southwest London provide his best chance to win that elusive 25th major.

"I'm aware of the history on the line. I'm thinking about the big things I can do in this tournament," he said.

Sinner is yet to reach a Wimbledon final, but the U.S. and the Australian Open champion has been ruthless in dropping just 12 games in his opening two matches.

The Italian thrashed Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 to set up a third round clash against Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

"We saw there have been so many upsets this tournament so we try to stay focused and raise our level," said Sinner.

Draper's dream of following in the footsteps of Andy Murray as a British champion were dashed as 36-year-old Cilic rolled back the years.

The Croatian, who is making his first Wimbledon appearance for four years after major knee surgery, blasted 53 winners in a 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory.

"The emotions I'm feeling are incredible," said Cilic, who lost the final to Roger Federer at the All England Club in 2017. "It's been a long journey but I never lost any doubt. This was a huge challenge, to come back and play at this level against Jack, in front of this crowd."

Only one of the top five seeds in the women's draw -- world number one Aryna Sabalenka -- is still standing.

But defending champion Barbora Krejcikova and five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek avoided joining the big name casualties with hard-fought three-set wins.

Krejcikova has had a miserable time with injuries this year and arrived at Wimbledon with just six matches under her belt in 2025.

Despite not feeling 100 percent, she overcame American Caroline Dolehide 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to set up a meeting with Emma Navarro.

"Definitely a huge relief," said the Czech. "I wasn't feeling that well but I was fighting for every ball. I'm really happy I won the third set."

Swiatek has previously struggled on Wimbledon's lush lawns despite being a former junior champion at the All England Club.

The former world number one dropped the first set to American Caty McNally before roaring back to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

"For sure second and third set I played how I wanted to play," said Swiatek.

Elena Rybykina, Wimbledon winner in 2022, demolished Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-1.

Russian seventh seed Mirra Andreeva, aged 18, beat Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 7-6 (7/4).

