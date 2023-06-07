Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Novak Djokovic is two wins away from a record 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title Photo: AFP
tennis

Alcaraz sets up Djokovic showdown as Sabalenka condemns Ukraine war

By Martyn WOOD
PARIS

Carlos Alcaraz will play Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster French Open semifinal after the Spanish world number one beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) on Tuesday, as Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka outrightly condemned her country's role in the Ukraine war after reaching the last four at Roland Garros..

The 20-year-old Alcaraz becomes the youngest French Open men's semi-finalist since Djokovic in 2007 after defeating former Roland Garros runner-up Tsitsipas for the fifth time in as many attempts.

Alcaraz will face Djokovic for only the second time in his career. He beat the 22-time Grand Slam champion in three sets in Madrid last year.

"This match everyone wants to watch and I would say it is going to be a good match to play and watch as well," Alcaraz said of his pending showdown with Djokovic.

"I really wanted to play this match. If you want to be the best you have to beat the best, and Novak Djokovic is one of the best in the world at the moment."

Djokovic, chasing a third French Open crown and record 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, recovered from dropping his first set of the tournament to defeat 11th seed Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (7/0), 6-2, 6-4.

The 36-year-old Serb is in his 12th Roland Garros semifinal.

The war in Ukraine came into sharp focus again Tuesday as Sabalenka ended Elina Svitolina's surprise run in the highest-profile match between two players whose countries are on opposing sides of the conflict.

Sabalenka won a politically-charged match 6-4, 6-4 to extend her Grand Slam winning streak to 12 matches following her first major title at the Australian Open in January.

Svitolina was booed by the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier after refusing to shake hands, a common practice now in the sport when a Ukrainian player meets a Russian or Belarusian opponent.

After boycotting her past two press conferences, Sabalenka insisted she is not a supporter of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a key military ally of Moscow.

"I'm not supporting the war, meaning I don't support Lukashenko right now," said the world number two, who has been urged by Ukrainian rivals to use her platform to individually stand up against the war.

"I don't want my country to be involved in any conflict. I said it many times. You have my position. You have my answer," she said. "I don't want sport to be involved in politics, because I'm just a 25-year-old tennis player."

Svitolina, playing her first Grand Slam since becoming a mother, has lost all four of her quarterfinal appearances in Paris.

Sabalenka has now reached the last four at each of the Grand Slams and will face 43rd-ranked Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic for a place in Saturday's final.

The unseeded Muchova matched her best run at a major by knocking out 2021 finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2 to reach the last four at Roland Garros for the first time.

The 26-year-old Czech also made the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2021.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

