Djokovic bothered by leg, heckler during Australian Open win; Murray wins at 4 a.m.

Novak Djokovic, right, of Serbia leaves the court with a trainer for an injury time out during his second round match against Enzo Couacaud of France at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

tennis

By HOWARD FENDRICH

Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out his bothersome hamstring. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop.

As if he needed another distraction, Djokovic was flustered enough by a heckler that he asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to have the spectator removed from Rod Laver Arena, saying: “The guy’s drunk out of his mind. ... He’s been provoking. He just wants to get in my head.”

As Djokovic summed up: “It was a lot happening tonight.”

Here’s what did not happen Thursday evening at the Australian Open: Djokovic did not lose his way entirely and, most importantly, he did not lose in the second round, which is what happened to both No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.

Seeking a 10th trophy at Melbourne Park, to add to his own record, and a 22nd Grand Slam title overall, to equal Nadal’s, Djokovic put everything aside and beat 191st-ranked French qualifier Enzo Couacaud 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-0. It was Djokovic’s 23rd consecutive win at the Australian Open, a streak that paused a year ago when he couldn’t play in the tournament because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

This did not shape up as a contest of much intrigue, given that the fourth-seeded Djokovic has done all that he has done, while Couacaud entered with a career mark of 2-5. And whatever Couacaud’s chances were beforehand seemed to dim just four games in, when he turned his right ankle and required a visit from a trainer.

But Couacaud overcame that and played freely, conjuring some terrific shotmaking and even having some fun, celebrating his claim of the second set by pointing to the court as if to indicate, “This is my house!”

Which, of course, it is not. The place belongs to Djokovic, who will play Grigor Dimitrov next, knowing that two highly ranked contenders are no longer possible obstacles.

Murray wins

The times on the clock shifted from p.m. to a.m., the day from Thursday to Friday, and Andy Murray never wavered, never relented, no matter that he faced a two-set hole, no matter that he is 35 and possesses an artificial hip, no matter that this was the longest and latest-finishing match of his long, illustrious career.

His explanation was simple: “I have a big heart.”

The three-time major champion and 26-year-old Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis stared down exhaustion and each other for 5 hours, 45 minutes of compelling theater in a second-round contest at Melbourne Park until Murray emerged with a 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-5 victory that ended a little after 4 a.m.

“The match was obviously very up and down. There was frustration in there. There was tension. There was excitement and all of that stuff,” Murray told reporters gathered in a stadium hallway after his 11th career comeback to win after dropping two sets, the most among active players.

“I mean, look, it is obviously amazing to win the match,” he continued with a chuckle, “but I also want to go to bed now. It’s great. But I want to sleep.”

How tight was this? Murray won 196 points, Kokkinakis 192. And how high was the quality of play? They combined for 171 winners to only 107 unforced errors in the chill of a temperature that dipped below 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius), delighting the hundreds of enthusiastic and loud spectators who remained in the blue seats.

They waved flags and cheered raucously throughout, delighted by the extreme effort and excellence displayed by both men. No matter who folks were cheering for, they were sure to leave with a great story to tell.

“Amazingly, people stayed until the end," said Murray, who won the U.S. Open in 2012, Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 and is a five-time runner-up at the Australian Open. "I really appreciate people doing that and creating an atmosphere for us.”

He was, understandably, not pleased by the circumstances and the late hour.

“I don't know who it's beneficial for," Murray said. "A match like that, we come here after the match and that's what the discussion is: Rather than it being ‘epic Murray-Kokkinakis match,’ it ends in a bit of a farce.”

This was Murray's second consecutive five-setter: He eliminated No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday. Kokkinakis is ranked 159th and has never been past the third round at a Grand Slam tournament.

He could have closed out the proceedings far earlier, having taken the opening two sets and been up a break in the third. But serving at 2-0, 40-all, he was cited by the chair umpire for taking too much time before a serve and let it get to him.

First Kokkinakis lost the argument, then he lost his focus, getting broken there and destroying his racket by spiking it on the court.

Still, he served for the match at 5-3 in that set, and came within two points of victory, before Murray pulled it out when Kokkinakis flubbed a volley to cede the eventual tiebreaker.

In the fourth, Murray was the aggressor and never seemed sapped of energy, at one point waving his arms and even doing jumping jacks to fire up his supporters. His mother, Judy, repeatedly rose to her feet to clap and yell; his coach, Ivan Lendl, did not, sticking in his seat.

When Murray delivered a second-serve ace at 2:59 a.m., more than 4 1/2 hours into the proceedings, he owned the fourth set and forced a fifth. He was angry that the chair umpire would net let him take a bathroom break in the late going, saying afterward: “It's 3 in the morning, and I've been drinking all day.”

That last set was, appropriately, even as can be for 10 games. There were zero breaks of serve until Murray finally converted his eighth chance of that set with a forehand winner to lead 6-5. He strutted to the sideline, shaking his neon-colored racket.

All that was left to do was serve it out, and Murray managed to do just that, wrapping up the long day's night with a backhand winner. After meeting Kokkinakis at the net for an embrace, Murray screamed.

