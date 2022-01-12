Djokovic clarifies movements as Australian visa saga continues

Novak Djokovic has moved to clarify how mistakes were made on the immigration document he submitted on his arrival in Melbourne last week, before his visa was revoked and then reinstated in a COVID-19 vaccination saga that has overshadowed the days leading up to the Australian Open.
A statement was posted on Djokovic’s social media accounts Wednesday while the men’s tennis No. 1 was in Rod Laver Arena holding a practice session against Tristan Schoolkate, a 20-year-old Australian.
The nine-time and defending Australian Open champion is in limbo before the year’s first tennis major starts next Monday. Djokovic won a legal battle on Monday allowing him to stay in the country, but he still faces the prospect of deportation because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Reports emerged that he’d been attending events in his native Serbia last month while infectious, and he’d made errors on an immigration form to enter Australia that could potentially result in the cancellation of his visa.
On the form, Djokovic said he had not traveled in the 14 days before his flight to Australia. The Monte Carlo-based athlete was seen in Spain and Serbia in that two-week period.
In a statement posted on Instagram, Djokovic described the speculation as “hurtful” and said he wanted to address “continuing misinformation” in the interest of ”alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia.”
Djokovic said he’d taken rapid tests that were negative in the days before he returned a positive on a test he undertook out of an “abundance of caution” because he was asymptomatic.
He addressed the travel declaration by saying it was submitted on his behalf by his support team and “my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box.”
“This was a human error and certainly not deliberate,” he wrote. “The team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter.”
At issue is whether he has a valid exemption to rules requiring vaccination to enter Australia since he recently recovered from COVID-19.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's office said Djokovic's legal team had filed further submissions against the the potential cancellation of his visa.
Harry_Gatto
He said that "said he wanted to address “continuing misinformation” in the interest of ”alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia.” However the failed to mention that he had travelled to Spain and Serbia when asked if he had travelled in the previous 14 days and then tried to pass it off as an "administrative mistake". Total lack of credibility and lying on an immigration form surely has to be an offence? Seems he is incapable of filling out a form for himself and needs a "support team".
nonu6976
This is just getting silly now.
Now Djokovic says he made an “error of judgment” by attending events unmasked after Dec 16 when he knowingly tested positive via PCR test. These events included children. Thats some error.
As for his other error he is now admitting, in his travel form, where he indicated he hadn’t travelled in 14 days before traveling to Australia, he now says his team filled it out and made an unintentional mistake.
Then of course just reported a short while ago, and perhaps being the most serious, there are discrepancies with his PCR documentation.
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/does-not-match-djokovic-facing-fresh-questions-over-positive-test-results-20220112-p59nnf.html#comments
The confirmation code of his negative result on Dec 22 is 50,000 numerations less than his positive result, suggesting “it was recorded before his positive result” Did the Djoker purchase a fake negative test?