Djokovic eases into French Open second round

Champion on court: Novak Djokovic in action against Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Tuesday

tennis

Defending champion Novak Djokovic took his French Open first round record to 20 wins out of 20 as he eased past French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Tuesday.

Djokovic, chasing a fourth title at Roland Garros and record 25th Grand Slam triumph, came through against his 142nd-ranked opponent 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

The 37-year-old, who saw career-long rival and 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal exit the tournament on Monday, arrived in Paris under a cloud.

For the first time since 2018, he is without a title and has yet to reach a final this season.

Djokovic has advanced to the French Open quarterfinals or better every year since 2010.

He will face Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena for a place in the last 32.

Tournament chiefs battled a frustrating five-hour rain delay. By late afternoon on the third day, only four of the scheduled 40 first-round ties had been completed.

Two-time runner-up Casper Ruud and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina were safely back in the locker room having benefitted from playing under the roofs of the Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts.

Ruud, who won clay-court titles in Barcelona and Geneva in the build-up to Roland Garros, cruised to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Brazilian qualifier Felipe Meligeni Alves.

"It's great to be back here at Roland Garros," he said. "Hopefully I can make it another good year here."

Ruud was beaten in straight sets by Novak Djokovic in last year's final following a one-sided loss to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 showpiece.

He also lost the 2022 U.S. Open final to Carlos Alcaraz.

Frenchwoman Alize Cornet's career ended with a straight-sets defeat by Zheng Qinwen in her record-extending 69th consecutive Grand Slam appearance.

Cornet was no match for China's Australian Open runner-up Zheng, losing 6-2, 6-1.

She made her debut at Roland Garros as a 15-year-old in 2005 and has not missed a Grand Slam tournament since the 2006 U.S. Open.

Over on Court Suzanne Lenglen, Rybakina powered into the second round with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Belgian Greet Minnen and could face three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber for a place in the last 32.

Kazakh world number four Rybakina is the only player to defeat tournament favorite Iga Swiatek on clay this season, in the Stuttgart semi-finals in April.

© 2024 AFP