Novak Djokovic is entered in the draw for the ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament but it is unclear if he will play Photo: AFP
tennis

Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear

INDIAN WELLS, Calif

Novak Djokovic was entered into the draw for this week's ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament on Tuesday but it is unclear whether he will take part in the tournament, organizers said.

A brief statement from tournament organizers said officials were in contact with Djokovic's team to determine whether he would play in California or even be allowed to enter the United States because he has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today," tournament chiefs said. "We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country."

Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells, where organizers have said proof of full vaccination will be required for spectator entry into the grounds for the tournament in the California desert.

Under U.S. government regulations, all non-U.S. citizen travelers entering the United States must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic was barred from the Australian Open in January after officials said he did not meet requirements for unvaccinated travelers trying to enter the nation.

Djokovic's visa was eventually canceled and, after a legal appeal failed, he departed without playing.

