Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Serbia's Novak Djokovic equalled German woman superstar Steffi Graf's all-time record of 377 weeks as world number one when the latest ATP rankings were released Photo: AFP
tennis

Djokovic equals Graf's record for weeks spent as world number one

0 Comments
PARIS

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic is a week away from another milestone after equalling Steffi Graf's all-time record for most weeks spent at number one of 377.

The 35-year-old Serbian remains top of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday bringing him level with the amount of weeks that Graf spent as women's world number one.

Djokovic returned to number one spot for a seventh time after his victory in the Australian Open at the end of January which was a record equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title.

Two former world number ones enjoyed success at the weekend -- Daniil Medvedev claiming the Rotterdam title and Carlos Alcaraz making a winning return to the circuit in Argentina.

Medvedev's three set victory -- his 16th career title -- over Italian Jannik Sinner sees him return to the top 10 -- he rises three spots to eighth.

The losing finalist's consolation is a climb of two places to 12th in the rankings.

Alcaraz's successful return to the tour, after almost four months out, in landing the Argentina Open on Sunday sees him solidify his second place in the rankings.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas -- whom Djokovic beat in the Australian Open final -- rounds off the top three.

Germany's former world number two Alexander Zverev arrested a decline in his ranking since his comeback after tearing ankle ligaments during last year's French Open which kept him out of action for the remainder of the year.

The 25-year-old, who also revealed after exiting the Australian Open in the second round he had type 1 diabetes since the age of three, rose one place to 16th after reaching the second round in Rotterdam.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog