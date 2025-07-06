Wimbledon champion Krejcikova crashes out in tears; Djokovic and Sinner march on

Barbora Krejcikova cries as she leaves court following her defeat against Emma Navarro

By Steven GRIFFITHS

Barbora Krejcikova made a tearful Wimbledon exit as the defending champion crashed to a three-set defeat against Emma Navarro, while Novak Djokovic powered to his 100th All England Club victory on Saturday.

Men's top seed Jannik Sinner crushed Pedro Martinez to reach the last 16, but it was the contrasting fortunes of Krejcikova and Djokovic that took the spotlight.

Krejcikova appeared to be struggling with injury as she wept in the closing stages of the third-round clash on Court One.

Navarro took advantage to cause the latest upset in the women's tournament following the exits of five of the top six seeds.

Krejcikova had to fight back from a set down to beat rising star Alexandra Eala in the first round before another tense three-set win over Caroline Dolehide in the second round.

There would be no dramatic escape for Krejcikova this time, with the 17th seed's fitness problems finally catching up with her against American 10th seed Navarro.

Krejcikova, a two-time Grand Slam champion, has endured a difficult time since defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon final last year.

She was out of action until May after suffering a back injury and lost in the second round of the French Open.

Krejcikova also pulled out of the recent Eastbourne Open before the quarter-finals with a thigh problem.

Djokovic reached his landmark century by demolishing Serbian Davis Cup team-mate Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 in one hour and 47 minutes on Centre Court.

The 38-year-old Serb's 100-win tally at the All England Club is only surpassed by eight-time champion Roger Federer, who won 105 times, and Martina Navratilova, who chalked up 120 victories.

"It's very historic. It sounds very nice. I am very grateful to be in this position," said Djokovic, who persuaded his daughter to perform his post-match 'pump it up' celebration from the players' box.

"Wimbledon is a favorite tournament and a dream for so many players. Any history I make at my favorite tournament, I'm blessed."

He is into the fourth round for the 17th time in his 20th appearance at Wimbledon and will face Australian 11th seed Alex De Minaur, who beat Denmark's August Holmgren in three sets.

Djokovic is chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam crown as the seven-time Wimbledon champion looks to break his tie with the long-retired Margaret Court.

Sinner, who could face Djokovic in the semifinals, took just one hour and 55 minutes to rout 52nd-ranked Martinez 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 in a Centre Court masterclass.

The 23-year-old next plays Bulgarian 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov, a straight-sets winner over Austria's Sebastian Ofner.

Sinner has lost just 17 games across his first three matches at this year's tournament, in contrast to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who has shown patchy form en route to the last 16.

The Italian returned from a doping ban in May, losing the Italian Open final to Alcaraz and squandering three championship points against the Spaniard in the French Open final last month.

His best performance at Wimbledon was a run to the semifinals in 2023 and he reached the quarter-finals last year.

"Every time you reach the second week of a Grand Slam it's a very special occasion," Sinner said.

Croatian world number 83 Marin Cilic followed his shock win over British fourth seed Jack Draper by making the fourth round for the first time since his run to the final in 2017.

Hampered by injuries in the twilight of his career, the 36-year-old former U.S. Open winner defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

American 10th seed Ben Shelton beat Hungarian lucky loser Marton Fucsovics in straight sets.

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina made a surprise exit, losing to Denmark's Clara Tauson 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.

Rybakina, the Kazakh 11th seed, won her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2022 and reached the semi-finals last year.

Iga Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, reached the fourth round with a 6-2, 6-3 rout of American Danielle Collins.

Teenage Russian seventh seed Mirra Andreeva thrashed American world number 55 Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-3 in just 78 minutes.

