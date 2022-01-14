Djokovic faces deportation after Australia revokes visa

Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial discretion to revoke the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds three days before the Australian Open is to begin.
Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to appeal the cancelation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court as they successfully did after the first cancellation.
Hawke said he canceled the visa on “health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.”
“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hawke said in a statement, referring to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
It is the second time Djokovic’s visa has been canceled since he arrived in Melbourne last week to defend his Australian Open title.
His exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement to compete was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer. That apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel.
But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa upon arrival in Melbourne. Djokovic spent four nights in an immigration detention hotel before a judge on Monday overturned that decision.
Melbourne-based immigration lawyer Kian Bone said Djokovic’s lawyers faced an “extremely difficult” task to get court orders over the weekend to allow their client to play next week.
“For Djokovic to get the outcomes he needs to play would be extremely difficult to obtain over the weekend,” Bone said.
Hawke’s delay in reaching a decision bordered on punitive, Bone said.
“If you left it any later than he has done now, I think from a strategic standpoint he’s (Hawke’s) really hamstringing Djokovic’s legal team, in terms of what sort of options or remedies he could obtain,” Bone said hours before the decision was announced.
The lawyers would need to go before a duty judge of the Federal Circuit and Family Court or a higher judge of the Federal Court to get two urgent orders.
One order would be an injunction preventing his deportation, like the order he gained last week. The second would order Hawke to grant Djokovic a visa to play.
“That second order is almost not precedented,” Bone said. “Very rarely do the courts order a member of the executive government to grant a visa.”© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
25 Comments
Login to comment
nonu6976
No surprise at all and totally self-inflicted.
Like Rafa said, all he had to do was get a vaccine, instead he tried to game the system.
1.Applied for the wrong visa (excuse he was given wrong information by TA)
2.False information on travel card (his assistants mistake)
3.Attended public events knowing he was positive (didn’t want to disappoint the organizer)
4.His PCR test results do not match up (still no explanation as to why)
This is more than enough to justify him getting kicked out.
Better luck next year.
2020hindsights
He's gone and I'm glad. He lied on his immigration papers. He recklessly and selfishly exposed people to Covid after he knew he was infected and didn't even wear a mask. He refuses to get a vaccine to stop the spread of the virus. He only cares about himself.
He's a great tennis player. As a human? Not so much...
Paul
Covid fascism.
Fighto!
Yes! Cop that, Djokovic! All he had to do was get vaxxed. Instead, he was sneaky, lied on his immigration forms about previous travel, refused to follow health orders when infected and appeared around children. Wjo knows how many people his harmful activities have infected the past 2 years.
Djokevic is a disgrace. Good riddance to bad rubbish. You wont be missed.
Rob Nads
Joke of a country, lead by incompetent, disgraceful, corrupt politicians. I hope all athletes boycott events held in Australia going forward.
Zoroto
Just go home. Why bother? Come back next year.
Zoroto
This is probably fine since he wasn't really positive it turns out.
Jordi Puentealto
Getting tired of the fool. Deport him, and let's move on.
2020hindsights
Rob Nads
In sports mad Australia? Not going to happen. In contrast to Novaks, most other athletes have ethics.
demazin
@Zoroto
Make that 3 years.
Zoroto
Especially that they sent home the doubles player and the ump for the same offense. Just on those grounds alone he couldn't be allowed to play.
UK9393
Good. Return Serb. Lying NEVER a good look.
Zoroto
That's not a given. I believe that's discretionary, but he insists, they will likely throw the book at him.
Northernlife
Good on ya bike mate.
anon99999
Exactly as expected but it is not over yet. Next game is likely in the judicial court to see if he can still get back to the tennis court. I read they already have it lined up so he can get to that court on the weekend to be able to still be clear by Monday for the tennis if he wins again. I wonder if Mr or Ms average Joe in the same position would be able to get to a special court over the weekend if they were in the same position!
demazin
True. True. I wonder if he's going to appeal again, the Aussie Open begins on Monday.
N. Knight
Send him to prison!
Pukey2
Something's not right about the guy:
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/tennis-how-science-sceptic-novak-djokovic-became-a-pin-up-for-the-anti-vaxx-movement/QA2ECU4SDDDF4Z5EEVV54WVLKE/
Reckless
Snap!
Simian Lane
Australia has a neanderthal government. The same hairy muscle that wiped out its predecessors. It’s shameful and it needs to be stopped, before bigger beasts like China walk over it. Out of grace, you learn to read the smaller signs, before wrath hits. From the inside too, it will come. This is no way to lead.
demazin
https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au/visas/cancelling-a-visa
”If we refuse or cancel your visa, you might be able to request a review of our decision. You cannot appeal a decision if it was made by the minister personally.”
Oh dear.
2020hindsights
demazin
On what grounds? This is ministerial discretion to revoke the visa on public interest grounds. Last time he got off on a technicality. Not much you can do against ministerial discretion.
Simian Lane
Australia has a neanderthal government. The same hairy muscle that wiped out its predecessors. It’s shameful and it needs to be stopped, before bigger beasts like China walk over it. Out of grace, you learn to read the smaller signs, before wrath hits. From the inside too, it will come. This is no way to lead.
itsonlyrocknroll
Tennis star Novak Djokovic could have avoided insulting the Australian Government and People.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic could have completed a full vaccination program in accordance with Australian governments boarder requirements.
No, Novak Djokovic chose to believe in his own misguided anti-vaxxer ideology above his genuinely skills as a tennis icon, professional to support the efforts or ordinary Australian people to combat Covid.
Of course Novak Djokovic skills will be missed. But not his po-faced arrogance.
tooheysnew
Game, set & match - Australia !
Rob Nads
Next year the Australian Open will be held in a Hillsong Church.
ian
Can he stay and play if he gets vaxed over the weekend?
virusrex
At this point, and with everything that became public about how he travelled to Australia and got his COVID infection certificate it seems more like he was trying to prove he could get away with openly lying.