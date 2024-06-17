 Japan Today
APTOPIX Euro 2024 Soccer Serbia England
England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
soccer

Jude Bellingham's goal secures England a 1-0 win against Serbia at Euro 2024

By JAMES ROBSON
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany

Jude Bellingham scored to give England a winning start at the European Championship by beating Serbia 1-0 on Sunday.

The Real Madrid star put England in front with a stooping header in the 13th minute at the Veltins Arena after Bukayo Saka's cross.

Victory sent England to the top of Group C after Denmark drew 1-1 with Slovenia earlier in the day, with Christian Eriksen scoring three years after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field at the last Euros.

Gareth Southgate's England was a beaten finalist at the last Euros, losing on penalties to Italy in the final three years ago. It is one of the favorites this time around.

The buildup to the game had been overshadowed by concerns about violence between rival supporters. And some of those fears were realized when police rushed to separate brawling fans in Gelsenkirchen earlier in the day.

Social media footage showed men throwing chairs at each other outside a restaurant festooned with Serbian flags in the city.

