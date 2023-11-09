Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Tennis Paris Masters
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the trophy after winning the final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Paris Masters tennis tournament Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
tennis

Djokovic grouped with Sinner, Tsitsipas, Rune at ATP Finals; Alcaraz faces Medvedev, Rublev, Zverev

TURIN, Italy

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has been placed in a group with home favorite Jannik Sinner for the ATP Finals in Turin, where he needs to win just one match to end the year as world No. 1.

The draw for the season-ending, eight-man finals was made Thursday and saw Djokovic pitted against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune as well as Sinner in the Green Group for the round-robin stage.

Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz headlines the Red Group, which also includes Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev.

The top two from each group advance to the semifinals.

Djokovic is bidding to win the event for a seventh time and has not lost a match since his defeat to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July. He currently shares the record of six victories with Roger Federer.

Zverev has won the tournament twice, while Medvedev and Tsitsipas have one victory apiece.

The tournament starts Sunday and the final is scheduled for Nov 19.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

