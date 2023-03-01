Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dubai Tennis Championships
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after he got a point against Czech Republic's Tomas Machac during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
tennis

Djokovic holds on in Dubai; extends winning streak to 18

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic held on to beat Czech qualifier Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1) at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday in his first match since winning his 10th Australian Open title.

Djokovic's first-round victory came a day after the 35-year-old Serb broke the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman.

Djokovic was a bit rusty on his return from a few weeks off after overcoming a hamstring problem in Australia to win his record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam singles title. He led 4-1 in the third set Tuesday before the 130th-ranked Machac forced a tiebreaker.

“He was giving me all kinds of trouble, but I guess when it mattered I found another gear,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. "I haven’t played much tennis (recently), so I’m hoping as the tournament progresses I can raise the level."

Djokovic, who next faces Tallon Griekspoor, is 13-0 this season and extended his overall winning streak to 18 matches.

A presentation was held after Tuesday's match to recognize Djokovic’s 378th week in the ATP’s top spot, surpassing Steffi Graf’s 377 leading the WTA.

“As a young boy growing up in Serbia, I dreamt of two things — winning Wimbledon and being No. 1 in the world. I’ve been blessed to achieve both of my childhood dreams, several times,” he said.

Also Tuesday, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-2 to extend his winning streak to 10 matches.

Fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Maxime Cressy 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3 and Botic van de Zandschulp beat sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov 7-5, 6-2.

