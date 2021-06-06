Djokovic jokes about French-speaking skills after Paris win

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates towards the crowd after defeating Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

tennis

By JEROME PUGMIRE

Being such a perfectionist, Novak Djokovic is not quite happy with his French. His play? That's a different story.

After reaching the fourth round at Roland Garros for a men's-record 12th consecutive year with another easy win Saturday, the 18-time Grand Slam champion from Serbia was doing rather well speaking French until he was asked to get a bit more technical and talk about the playing conditions, then his next opponent.

“Sorry, I am trying to learn more words," the No. 1-ranked player said with a self-depreciating smile as he fumbled a bit for more specific vocabulary. “I have used up 90% of my French.”

Courtside interviewer Cedric Pioline encouraged him, and so Djokovic obliged.

“The conditions were different. How do you say in French?” Djokovic said, this time truly lost for words.

So he moved his hand to describe the height of the ball bouncing in overcast and cool conditions compared to hot conditions in the previous two rounds, and looked hopefully across to Pioline, who helped him out with a couple of words.

“The bounce was lower," a relieved Djokovic said. "I think I coped well.”

His next opponent is a 19-year-old Italian, Lorenzo Musetti.

Federer advances

Roger Federer was honest with himself, and everyone else, before the French Open, saying he knew he didn’t have any chance of winning the title. He arrived in Paris, after all, having played just three matches over the preceding year-plus following two knee operations.

Still, neither he, nor anyone else, probably expected Federer to have such a hard time getting out of Week 1 at Roland Garros. Eventually, he avoided what would have been his earliest loss there since 2004 by pulling out a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 7-5 victory over 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer that began Saturday night and ended as 1 a.m. approached — with no crowd present because of a COVID-19 curfew.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion who turns 40 on Aug. 8, was last bounced from the French Open in the third round 17 years ago; since then, his successes there included winning the 2009 trophy and reaching four other finals (losing to Rafael Nadal each time).

But Federer couldn’t hit through the court or successfully employ the attacking tactics he enjoys, perhaps because of cloud cover and temperatures in the low-60s Fahrenheit (teens Celsius), which made for cooler, heavier conditions than in recent days and slowed shots down.

He never quite could wrest complete control against Koepfer, a 27-year-old left-hander from Germany with zero tour-level titles, a losing career record, a best ranking of No. 50 and only one previous run as far as the fourth round at a major.

Adding to the oddness of it all was the lack of spectators, who almost assuredly would have tried to offer a boost to Federer, a popular player who might not have many — any? — more French Open appearances in him at this stage of his career.

Scheduled night matches are new this year at Roland Garros, and ticket-holders are being ushered out of the place before 9 p.m. as part of precautions instituted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It meant that applause, and the occasional shout, on Court Philippe Chatrier was pretty much limited to the handful of players’ guests. The sound of shoes scraping the crushed red brick or shots leaving rackets were accompanied by the clang of Federer angrily hitting balls off courtside advertising signage between points or his self-criticisms upon delivery of some of his whopping 63 unforced errors — 23 more than Koepfer.

Rafael Nadal advanced to the round of 16 for the 50th time by beating Cameron Norrie in the French Open, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Nadal won easily despite losing serve twice in a row in the second set. He’ll next play 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner.

MUSETTI MAGIC

With the help of a couple of “magic” shots, Lorenzo Musetti is just the sixth man since 2000 to reach the fourth round of his first career Grand Slam tournament.

And he wasn’t even the only 19-year-old from Italy to get to the round of 16 at the French Open with a victory Saturday: Sinner is joining Musetti in Week 2 this year, after making it to the quarterfinals in 2020. The 18th-seeded Sinner beat Mikael Ymer 6-1, 7-5, 6-3.

“Me and Jannik, I think we are the future of Italian tennis,” said the 76th-ranked Musetti, “and ... tennis in general.”

It's the first time in 15 years that there are two teens from anywhere — let alone the same country — in the fourth round at Roland Garros; Novak Djokovic and Gael Monfils did it in 2006.

Musetti produced two highlight-reel shots — maybe the two best of the entire season — during his 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win against 2018 French Open semifinalist Marco Cecchinato.

One came after being lured forward by Cecchinato's drop shot, then sent scrambling toward the baseline by a lob. Musetti flicked a back-to-the-net, off-to-the-side, no-look backhand lob of his own that floated over and past Cecchinato and landed in.

The other one, which came earlier in the match, topped that, somehow: a wrapped-his-arm-around-his-torso backhand volley on a point that Cecchinato began with an underhand serve.

With a gesture that screamed, “Are you not entertained?!” Musetti spread his arms out wide as the crowd went wild.

Musetti later described that volley as “unexpected” and “a little bit more magic.”

“I had, also, a laugh about it, because, I mean, I wanted to do it,” Musetti said, “but if I try, like, 10 times, probably (I'm not) going to do it ... one time.”

Still a teen, Marta Kostyuk is playing in her fifth Grand Slam tournament, and in her Week 2 debut at a major she'll face quite a challenge: going up against defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek.

The 81st-ranked Kostyuk made it to the round of 16 at a Slam for the first time by eliminating Varvara Gracheva 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday.

Kostyuk was a junior Grand Slam champion who made her debut in the main draw at that level at age 15. Now, with her 19th birthday approaching on June 28 and three wins this week, Kostyuk has a different self-view.

“I’m not coming here as, like, a talented young girl, beating high-ranked players, higher-ranked players. I’m actually the one this time that is supposed to win,” Kostyuk said. “Honestly, in my head, I don’t feel like I’m in fourth round at all. It’s just another win for me. It’s just another match for me on Monday."

Not against just another opponent, however.

Swiatek erased an early 4-2 deficit and wound up defeating 30th-seeded Anett Kontaveir 7-6 (4), 6-0.

That means Swiatek has won 20 sets in a row at the French Open. Last year, she became the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007 to win the title without ceding a set.

American teenager Coco Gauff is into the fourth round for the first time after her opponent, Jennifer Brady, stopped playing because of an injured left foot.

The 24th-seeded Gauff, a 17-year-old based in Florida, took the opening set 6-1 before Brady retired from the match. The two players met for a hug.

Brady was seeded 13th and was the runner-up at the Australian Open in February and a semifinalist at the U.S. Open last year.

SCHWARTZMAN'S STROLLS

Diego Schwartzman is strolling through this year's French Open, on and off the court.

The 10th-seeded Argentine has yet to drop a set. An added bonus is that he can walk around Paris for a bit on days when he doesn't have a match.

“It’s a very special place for me and I’m very happy to be back, playing my best tennis again and with a crowd," 2020 Roland Garros semifinalist Schwartzman said after beating Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday. “Last year was my best tournament here and not many people could come. I’m happy to play with a lot of people this week.”

Last year, players had to stay in their hotels before and after matches or practice because of coronavirus rules. No hanging out — at all.

At least now, they're allotted an hour a day to see the city. Which might not seem like a lot, but it's a big change from the last trip to the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

So Schwartzman keeps looking forward to those chances to “walk around Paris a bit in the afternoon."

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.