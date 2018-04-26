Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kei Nishikori of Japan is seen after retiring from his match against Guillermo Garcia Lopez during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday. Photo: AP
tennis

Djokovic loses to 140th-ranked Klizan; Nadal advances; Nishikori out injured

0 Comments
BARCELONA, Spain

While Novak Djokovic struggles, Rafael Nadal keeps impressing.

Djokovic lost again on Wednesday, this time falling to 140th-ranked Martin Klizan 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Barcelona Open.

Nadal, however, won again. He beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-4 for his 10th win in 11 ATP Tour matches this season.

Djokovic is trying to return to form after a lingering right elbow injury. He hasn't made it past the last 16 in five tournaments this year.

The 12th-ranked Serb got off to a slow start against Klizan but rebounded to force a third set. He was then broken while trailing 4-3, allowing the Slovak to serve out for the victory.

"It's a great feeling, amazing," said Klizan, who had never beaten Djokovic in four previous matches. "I know that he didn't play top tennis but a win is a win and I'm happy to be in the third round. I always play good tennis in Barcelona, I'm just enjoying it."

Djokovic decided to play in Barcelona after losing to Dominic Thiem in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters. He also lost in the second round in Miami and in Indian Wells, and failed to advance past the last 16 at the Australian Open.

Nadal, coming off his 11th Monte Carlo title, trailed early in his match but closed it out to reach the third round.

The top-ranked Spaniard has won 38 consecutive sets on clay, extending his own record. He has won 32 of his last 33 matches on the surface, including 15 straight.

Nadal will next face Guillermo Garcia Lopez of Spain, who defeated Kei Nishikori after the Japanese player retired because of an injury.

Nadal needs to win his 11th Barcelona title this week to retain his No. 1 ranking.

Earlier, second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov defeated Gilles Simon of France 6-2, 6-1, while third-seeded Thiem beat qualifier Jaume Munar 7-6 (8), 6-1.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Anime and Manga

Turtle Stepping Stones of Kamo River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

From Tokyo To Kyoto: A Foreign Mom’s Journey Of Settling In Kansai

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Is It Coffee or Tea? What You Need to Know About Japan’s New ‘Tea Coffee’ Drink

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Fashion

5 Bosslady Outfit Ideas From Zara To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

LGBT in Japan: Yes, It Gets Better!

GaijinPot Blog