Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Novak Djokovic was pushed hard by Daniil Medvedev Photo: AFP
tennis

Djokovic made to work by Medvedev in Turin thriller

0 Comments
TURIN

Novak Djokovic remained unbeaten at the ATP finals on Friday after a battling 6-3, 6-7 (5/7) 7-6 (7/2) win over Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic went into the Red Group dead tie already assured of his place in the semifinals after wins over Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Medvedev in contrast was already eliminated after losses in both his outings on the hardcourt in Turin.

Djokovic faces American Taylor Fritz on Saturday with the second semifinal between Casper Ruud and the winner of Friday's late game between Tsitsipas and Rublev.

After having to dig deep into his mental and physical reserves Djokovic said: "Daniil and I have had some battles in the past and I knew coming into the match that it was going to be his last match of the season and he wouldn't want to finish with a loss."

With both players trading punches like heavyweights in the ring Djokovic took the first set only for Medvedev to force a decider sealing the second set on his fourth set point.

Djokovic rallied back from a break down to earn his 40th tour-level win of the season after three hours and five minutes.

"I started off very well. I had chances in the second set, had some break points but he played very well in those decisive points," he said.

"He was playing really quick. I didn't feel physically well in the third set, struggled a lot. It is a battle and it is a fight."

The 35-year-old is aiming to tie Roger Federer’s record six triumphs at the tournament, which is being held in Turin for the second time.

The former World No. 1 has now won 16 of his past 17 matches, having triumphed in Tel Aviv and Astana last month.

Aside from his three on court wins this week, he was boosted by the news that he has been granted a visa to play in the Australian Open in January.

He was kicked out of the country in the lead-up to the Melbourne Grand Slam earlier this year after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel