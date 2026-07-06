Djokovic makes history, Osaka sends Sabalenka crashing out of Wimbledon

tennis

By Steven GRIFFITHS

Novak Djokovic enjoyed another slice of Wimbledon history as the Serbian star broke Roger Federer's singles match-win record on Sunday, while Japan's Naomi Osaka stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

Djokovic's 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in the fourth round took the seven-time Wimbledon champion past Federer to 106 men's match-wins at the grass-court Grand Slam.

Only Martina Navratilova (120) has won more singles matches at the All England Club across the men's and women's events.

The 39-year-old is through to his 17th Wimbledon quarter-final and his ninth in a row.

In his record-extending 66th Grand Slam quarterfinal, Djokovic will play Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or Spanish 22nd seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Djokovic's win kept him on course for a blockbuster semifinal showdown with defending champion Jannik Sinner, who faced Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki in the last 16 later on Sunday.

"Survive to thrive, that's how I feel. So hopefully the thriving part is coming," Djokovic said. "Our mind wanders all the time, it's very hard to keep it in the present moment, whoever does that is a winner."

Djokovic has a 100 percent record in 20 Wimbledon matches against players outside the top 100, winning all 34 matches he has played against qualifiers at the Grand Slams.

After dropping a set in two of his first three matches at the All England Club this week, Djokovic again looked out of sorts at times but did enough to keep his bid for tennis immortality on track.

The Serb is aiming to win a record 25th Grand Slam singles crown, which would break a tie with Margaret Court and take him level with Federer on eight Wimbledon titles.

Osaka avenged a straight-sets defeat against Sabalenka in the French Open last 16 in June by eliminating her fellow four-time Grand Slam champion with a superb 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) victory on Centre Court.

It is five years since Osaka lifted her most recent Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open.

Osaka is yet to drop a set across her opening four matches at Wimbledon. Seeded 14th, she is finally finding her groove on grass, helped by the eye-catching outfits she arrives on court wearing.

Her walk-on costumes have included a kimono, a bomber jacket with a long train and a cloak that looks like an open kimono.

Once again the 28-year-old treated fans to a memorable outfit before delivering a tailor-made performance that left Sabalenka's Wimbledon challenge in tatters in the last 16.

Osaka faces Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova, who eliminated former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round, for a place in the semi-finals.

"For me this court is so special. This is the first match I've won on this court. It means a lot," Osaka said. "It's been a long time since I've had so much fun on the court and to do it here, really means a lot."

Sabalenka's bid for a 15th consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final came to an abrupt halt. She bows out of a major tournament before the quarterfinals for the first time since the French Open in 2022.

She had lost in the semifinals on each of her past three visits to Wimbledon and has never made the final.

Elsewhere on Sunday, American fourth seed Jessica Pegula, who has never won a Grand Slam, beat compatriot Iva Jovic in three sets.

© 2026 AFP