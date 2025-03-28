Djokovic oozing confidence ahead of century bid

Novak Djokovic can clinch his 100th professional title if he wins the Miami Open final on Sunday.

tennis

Novak Djokovic stands on the brink of a landmark 100th professional title at the Miami Open, with the Serb saying he is playing his best tennis in a "long time"

A comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov on Friday sent Djokovic through to Sunday's final, where he will face either emerging Czech talent Jakub Mensik or American third seed Taylor Fritz.

Only Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109) have passed the century mark in pro victories, and Djokovic admitted that joining that elite club has been on his mind.

"After the Paris Olympics, which was my 99th title, I knew that every tournament I play I am going for 100. I wasn’t able to achieve that — until hopefully Sunday," he said.

"I am going to go all in. I haven’t dropped a set. I’m playing really good tennis, as good as I’ve played in a long time. It's a great opportunity. Let's see what happens in two days." he said.

The 37-year-old lost in the final in Shanghai in October and reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open where he had to retire with a leg injury.

He came into Miami after losing in the second round at Indian Wells to lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp but has not dropped a set at Hard Rock Stadium.

His serving has been outstanding, he made 87% of his first serves against Dimitrov but said that he hadn't been particularly focused on that aspect of his game during his sessions with coach Andy Murray coming into the tournament.

"We did work on the serve, don't get me wrong but we did not only work on that, we actually paid more attention to some others shots of the game with Andy, but serve is very fluent in this tournament, " he said.

What is also evident is that Djokovic is full of self-belief and clearly relishing the prospect of a late career burst of success.

"He's got a little bit more freedom (now)," said Dimitrov when reflecting on facing the record 24-time Grand Slam winner over the years.

"If you have done what he has done, of course, you have a bit more. That confidence, it almost stays there like a stain that you cannot wipe off.

"Honestly, it is a beautiful thing to see. There are only a very few athletes on earth that have that and clearly he is one of them," he said.

Djokovic's win on Friday was watched by another player used to breaking records - eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi -- who took his family to meet the Serb after the match.

"It's huge honor. I mean, he's such a great athlete, not just a football player. His impact on the world of sport in the last 20 years has been immense. To have him watch me live obviously brings me great, great joy and excitement, and also a bit of pressure, to be honest," Djokovic said with a grin.

"I was rated by one of his sons today as eight out of 10, which is pretty good. He with a serious face told me I have too make 10 out of 10 next match. So I have quite a bit of pressure from Messi's son there," he added.

