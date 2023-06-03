Djokovic blasts 'disrespectful' French Open fans

tennis

By Dave JAMES

Novak Djokovic blasted French Open fans as "disrespectful" after he defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a tense third round clash on Friday.

Djokovic, chasing a third Roland Garros title and men's record 23rd Grand Slam crown, came through 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 against the 34th-ranked Spaniard to reach the last 16 for a 14th successive year.

During an often fractious afternoon, Djokovic earned the ire of fans when he took a medical timeout for treatment on his left thigh at the end of the second set having been on Court Philippe Chatrier for the best part of three hours.

The 36-year-old Djokovic, a polarising figure in tennis, gave spectators a sarcastic round of applause and a thumbs-up.

In the third set, he launched a ball skywards in frustration which again brought jeers.

Djokovic mocked his tormentors by mimicking their boos and nodding his head in weary acceptance.

"I think the majority of the people come to enjoy tennis or support one or the other player. But there are people who love to boo every single thing you do," said Djokovic.

"That's something that I find disrespectful and I frankly don't understand that. But it's their right. They paid for the ticket. They can do whatever they want.

"Actually 99 percent of the time I will stay quiet but sometimes I will oppose that because I feel when somebody is disrespectful he or she deserves to have an answer to that."

Djokovic's issues with the notoriously hostile Paris crowd came a day after U.S. player Taylor Fritz pressed his finger to his lips to shush fans after knocking out Arthur Rinderknech, the last remaining French player in the draw.

Fritz then blew kisses to the Court Suzanne Lenglen crowd.

"Up and down," said Djokovic when asked to describe his love-hate relationship with the Paris crowd who have made no secret of their fondness for the now retired Roger Federer and the absent Rafael Nadal over the years.

