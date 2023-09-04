Djokovic reaches U.S. Open quarterfinals

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his fourth round win over Borna Gojo at the US Open on Sunday

tennis

Novak Djokovic swept past Croatia's Borna Gojo in straight sets on Sunday to book his place in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion outclassed world No.105 Gojo to win 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 in 2hr 26min on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Djokovic will now face American ninth seed Taylor Fritz on Tuesday for a place in the semifinals as he chases a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title.

The 36-year-old Serbian star had been given a scare in the third round on Friday, forced to recover from a two-set deficit before beating compatriot Laslo Djere in five sets.

But there never looked like any chance of Gojo causing Djokovic similar difficulties on Sunday, with the Croatian earning just one break point throughout the match.

Djokovic made only 12 unforced errors throughout the match compared to Gojo's tally of 40, and broke his opponent five times on his way to a clinical victory.

"I knew that Borna has a big game...he's a big shot player, serve and forehand, big weapons, and moves pretty well for a big guy," said Djokovic after reaching his 13th U.S. Open quarterfinal.

"The key to match was to try and neutralise his serve. Just glad to get through in straight sets."

Djokovic is meanwhile looking forward to the challenge of facing Fritz in the last eight on Tuesday.

Fritz is one of three American men in the quarterfinals along with Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton, the first time since 2005 three Americans have reached the last eight at the U.S. Open.

"That's amazing for the USTA and U.S. Open," Djokovic said. "All of the guys -- Fritz, Shelton and Tiafoe, big serves.

"(Fritz) has been playing some terrific tennis, particularly on home soil here in the States," added Djokovic, who was won all seven of his previous encounters with Fritz.

"Obviously the matches are going to get tougher from here onwards and I'm ready," he added. "It's going to be great."

