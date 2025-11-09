 Japan Today
Novak Djokovic will skip the end-of-season ATP Finals for the second year running Image: AFP/File
tennis

Djokovic pulls out of ATP Finals with shoulder injury

TURIN, Italy

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Finals with a shoulder injury, shortly after winning his 101st career title, the 24-time Grand Slam champion confirmed on Saturday.

The 38-year-old will be replaced in the Jimmy Connors Group by Lorenzo Musetti, who was beaten by Djokovic in the final of an ATP event in Athens.

"I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best but after today's final in Athens, I'm sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury," Djokovic said on social media.

"I'm truly sorry to the fans who were hoping to see me play —- your support means so much. I wish all the players an amazing tournament, and I can't wait to be back on the court with you all soon!"

Djokovic, a record seven-time ATP Finals winner, had been set to face Carlos Alcaraz at the season-ending event, which starts on Sunday in Turin.

Djokovic had long since qualified, but kept everyone guessing until earlier this week about his participation in the prestigious tournament.

On Tuesday the head of Italy's tennis federation Angelo Binaghi said that Djokovic had confirmed that he would play at the Finals.

Djokovic withdrawing is good news for Musetti, who had previously needed to beat the Serb in Athens in order to snatch a spot at the Finals from Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Now the Finals will have two Italians for the first time with defending champion Jannik Sinner in the Bjorn Borg Group with Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton and Alexander Zverev.

Musetti is set for his debut at the tournament and will play Taylor Fritz in his opening match on Monday.

Djokovic also skipped the ATP Finals last year due to injury. He won on his last appearance in 2023, when he beat Sinner for the title.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

