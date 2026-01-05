 Japan Today
The Professional Tennis Players Association was founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil Image: AFP/File
tennis

Djokovic quits players' union he co-founded

PARIS

Novak Djokovic announced on Sunday he was leaving the professional players' union he co-founded in 2020, citing "concerns regarding transparency and governance" within the body.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), founded by the current world No. 4 and Canadian Vasek Pospisil, took legal action in March 2025 against tennis governing bodies, denouncing "anti-competitive restraints and abusive practices".

The action also highlighted the "unsustainable schedule" for players, with tournaments scheduled 11 months out of 12 by both the men's ATP¨and women's WTA.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association", Djokovic posted on social media.

"This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented.

"I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice - but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization."

The 38-year-old 24-time Grand Slam winner said he will "continue to focus on my tennis, my family, and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect my principles and integrity".

Djokovic is aiming for a record-breaking 25th major title at the upcoming Australian Open and will next take part in the ATP event in Adelaide from January 12-17 as part of his preparations for the start of the new season.

