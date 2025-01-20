Djokovic refuses Australian Open interviews over 'insulting comments'

Novak Djokovic (R) refused to do an on-court interview after his last 16 match at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic said Sunday he will not do any more on-court interviews at the Australian Open after accusing a leading anchor at the host broadcaster of making "insulting comments" about him and Serbian people.

The 10-time Melbourne champion refused to do a regular post-match chat after beating Jiri Lehecka in three sets on Rod Laver Arena to make the quarterfinals.

Instead, he took the microphone from interviewer Jim Courier, made a quick statement thanking the crowd and walked off to a smattering of boos.

Djokovic explained the decision in a post-match press conference.

"Couple days ago the famous sports journalist who works for official broadcaster Channel Nine here in Australia made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments towards me," he said, not naming him but appearing to reference Tony Jones.

"And since then, he chose not to issue any public apology. Neither did Channel Nine. So since they're official broadcasters, I chose not to give interviews for Channel Nine."

"I have nothing against Jim Courier or the Australian public," Djokovic added. "It was a very awkward situation for me to face on the court today."

Asked if it would be an ongoing stance until he got an apology, he replied: "Yes, exactly."

According to local media, Djokovic's supporters were angered on Friday night when Jones made fun of them and the 24-time Grand Slam winner while on air.

Djokovic said he had been in touch with tournament chief Craig Tiley and was willing to accept a fine for not doing the on-court interviews.

"That's okay, I'll accept that because I feel like this is something that needs to be done. That's all there is to it," he said.

